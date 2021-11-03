CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Things Comedy Presents Somewhat Damaged (in NYC)

thecomedybureau.com
 9 days ago

All Things Comedy Presents Somewhat Damaged Live! featuring Sean Patton,...

thecomedybureau.com

thecomedybureau.com

QED Presents – Pro Stand Up Comedy Showcase (in NYC)

QED Presents is QED’s series of house-booked stand up showcases, featuring national headliners. 9:30PM ET-Kevin McCaffrey, Maddy Smith, Pedro Gonzalez, Keenan Steiner. 7:30PM ET-James Camacho, Calvin Cato, Chloe Radcliffe, Tom Peters. 9:30PM ET-Shafi Hossain, Pedro Gonzalez, Christiana Jackson, Calvin Cato. NOTE: QED requires proof of vaccination with photo ID. Click...
TV & VIDEOS
culturemap.com

The Riot Comedy Show presents Haha Halloween Comedy Showcase

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Riot presents Haha Halloween Comedy Showcase, a two-night extravaganza consisting of drinking, candy eating, and laughter. There will be four different showcases, each consisting of a special lineup.
TV & VIDEOS
newcitystage.com

For All Things Comedy: A Preview of Felonious Munk at Zanies

For a comic who got his start at the relatively late age of thirty-eight, Felonious Munk has made quite a splash in just over a decade on the national scene. Born Arif Bilal Shahid, the Ethiopian-American funnyman plays the “Blegghead” (Black Egghead) correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” and is a regular on the ABC drama series “For Life,” in addition to his acclaimed YouTube series “Stop It B.”
CHICAGO, IL
thecomedybureau.com

What Made [You] Laugh? (in NYC)

Welcome to the BCC’s house improv show – where everything is totally made up on the spot, for one night only, based on something that made one of the cast members laugh that week. Featuring a rotating cast: Philip Markle, Justin Linville, Carley Moseley, Ritam Mehta, Caitlin Dullea, Thomas Frances,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pat Brown
thecomedybureau.com

Live at the Barbershop (in NYC)

The show takes place in a real East Village Barbershop (Sometimes On Rooftops) and always featuring killer comics from TV, special guest drop-ins and amazing crowds.
TV & VIDEOS
thecomedybureau.com

Let’s do this again, A Comedy Show (in NYC)

After a year of no stand up comedy, we’re ready to try again. Join comedian Amanda Van Nostrand (TruTV) and some of her favorite comics for a night of outdoor comedy! Featuring After a year of no stand up comedy, we’re ready to try again! Hosted by Amanda Van Nostrand.
TV & VIDEOS
PIX11

Jim Norton brings the laughter to NYC with comedy show

We can’t get enough of Jim Norton! He was recently featured in the Netflix film “The Irishman”starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, and he was also featured in the most recent season of Netflix’s standup series “The Degenerates.” He’s ready to bring the laughs back to New York City. The comedian, author and co-host […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

Don’t Tell Comedy (in LA)

Don’t Tell Comedy has more great shows in store for you all around LA! Come join us for some drinks and laughs in a private, mystery location!. This show is BYOB. Bring your own drinks and snacks!. This show is 21+. This show is outdoors!. 10/29 in El Segundo 8PM...
TV & VIDEOS
Tell-Tale TV

4400 Review: All Things Are Possible (Season 1 Episode 2)

Things are getting bleaker in quarantine on 4400 Season 1 Episode 2, “All Things Are Possible.”. The series is working quickly to establish a world and maintain interest. The crucible of quarantine has proved a fertile ground for sewing discord especially when it comes to rallying the returnees. So far,...
TV SERIES
thecomedybureau.com

Friend Island (in NYC)

Friend Island is an extremely unsexual comedy show where the rules are simple: Comedians must perform (platonically) and then the crowd will vote (platonically) on who they think would make the best friend. Whoever is crowned winner will receive the ultimate grand prize of Tony will buy them a drink.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11 Screening (+ Deleted Scenes) (in NYC) 11/12

Of all the comedy documentaries that came out this year, it’s pretty much imperative that you watch Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11 from Julie Seabaugh and Nick Fituri Scown before all the others. It’s exhaustive chronicling of comedy about 9/11 from the point of 9/11 to now is astounding and gets into the elemental parts of comedy and, specifically, how we heal, individually and as a culture, from unspeakable, historic tragedy.
TV & VIDEOS
skiddle.com

Neeed Comedy presents 'Court Jesters'

8:00pm til 10:30pm (last entry 7:45pm) Neeed Comedy proudly presents 'Court Jesters' at The Drayton Court, in West Ealing. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Neeed Comedy proudly presents 'Court Jesters' at The Drayton Court, in West Ealing. A...
TV & VIDEOS
thecomedybureau.com

Welaugh Comedy Show (near LA)

A new monthly outdoor comedy show at Weden featuring the best of LA and OC comedy!. Join us for a night of laughs at your favorite dispensary!. We will be outside (masks encouraged) with snacks and non-alcoholic refreshments. You are also welcome to BYOB/S (non-alcoholic beverage and snacks).
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Inter Lake

WTC presents the fresh comedy ‘The Siegel’

The Whitefish Theatre Co. presents its second Black Curtain theatre production of the 2021-2022 season with “The Siegel” by Michael Mitnick at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 and 7. Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, masks are highly recommended and greatly appreciated when attending this show.
WHITEFISH, MT
thecomedybureau.com

Murder Book: A True Crime Comedy Night (in NYC)

Why is it so fascinating to read about death and dismemberment? In Murder Book, lifelong true-crime obsessive and New Yorker cartoonist Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell tries to puzzle out the answer. An unconventional graphic exploration of a lifetime of Ann Rule super-fandom, amateur armchair sleuthing, and a deep dive into the high-profile murders that have fascinated the author for decades, this is a funny, thoughtful, and highly personal blend of memoir, cultural criticism, and true-crime with a focus on the often-overlooked victims of notorious killers.
ENTERTAINMENT
funcheap.com

$2 Off Tix: LoLGBT Present: Queens & Comedy (Cobbs)

LoLGBT Presents: Queens & Comedy! November 7th at Cobb’s Comedy Club will be more than you can imagine! Scott Capurro headlines this all-star cast of talent & beauty! Comedians Jackie Keliiaa & Sydney Stigerts feature. Amoura Teese, Mary Vice & Yayah will have you tongue popping & fan snapping with amazing performances. Hosted by Suzette Veneti.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

