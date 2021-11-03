All Things Comedy Presents Somewhat Damaged (in NYC)

Of all the comedy documentaries that came out this year, it’s pretty much imperative that you watch Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11 from Julie Seabaugh and Nick Fituri Scown before all the others. It’s exhaustive chronicling of comedy about 9/11 from the point of 9/11 to now is astounding and gets into the elemental parts of comedy and, specifically, how we heal, individually and as a culture, from unspeakable, historic tragedy.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO