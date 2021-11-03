Boys’ Club (in NYC)

Comedians Brandon Collins and Gordon Baker-Bone host this interactive show where prominent Black historical figures will finally get their due through drunken anecdotes from booked guests!. This Halloween special will feature appearances by Phoebe Robinson (Freeform), Zilla Vodnas (HBO), and Jordan Carlos (BET). Can’t wait until the show? Check out...
LA’s hottest comedy show is making its fiery debut in New York City. 6 of New York’s hottest professional comedians perform. 1 has to eat a habanero pepper first. Hosted by Sam Clark & Veronica Kwiatkowski. St. Marks Comedy Club is in the back room of the VSPOT Express!. Featuring:
Welcome to the BCC’s house improv show – where everything is totally made up on the spot, for one night only, based on something that made one of the cast members laugh that week. Featuring a rotating cast: Philip Markle, Justin Linville, Carley Moseley, Ritam Mehta, Caitlin Dullea, Thomas Frances,...
SOPHOMORE COMEDY the LGBTQ comedy collective brings you four nights of goofs, gaffs, and good ol’ gay fun!!!. ONE MILLION GIRLS is a completely original sketch, dance, drag and stand up show! Every performance will be different so you don’t want to miss this very limited run. Doors 7PM ET.
Get ready to laugh, cry, howl, kvetch, and scream as Annie Hathaway and her co-hosts, Aran Abilock Clemmons and Gabby Jordan Brown present a show that is in equal parts witchy and hilarious! That’s right, Annie will definitely be there doing her set featuring: magic, stilts, flame-throwing, and the ancient art of kabuki. Join us and get ready for a laugh at the iconic Pine Box Rock Shop!
Friend Island is an extremely unsexual comedy show where the rules are simple: Comedians must perform (platonically) and then the crowd will vote (platonically) on who they think would make the best friend. Whoever is crowned winner will receive the ultimate grand prize of Tony will buy them a drink.
Of all the comedy documentaries that came out this year, it’s pretty much imperative that you watch Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11 from Julie Seabaugh and Nick Fituri Scown before all the others. It’s exhaustive chronicling of comedy about 9/11 from the point of 9/11 to now is astounding and gets into the elemental parts of comedy and, specifically, how we heal, individually and as a culture, from unspeakable, historic tragedy.
Musical Improv Supergroup Baby Wants Candy is BACK!. Baby Wants Candy is one of the world’s most popular and critically acclaimed comedy ensembles, with casts in NY, Chicago and LA and an international touring company. And after years of sell-out shows at UCB NY, BWC brings its fully improvised full band musical to Asylum NY!
Join George and some of his funniest friends for a night of intellectual and thought-provoking comedy that will finally get to the bottom of life’s great questions. Featuring: Julia Claire, Becca O’Neal, and Tom Thakkar. 7:00pm ET Doors / 7:30pm ET Show. $15 GA. Ages 21+. **PROOF OF FULL VACCINATION...
Originally from Buffalo, NY, Maddy Smith is steadily making her mark on the male-dominated NYC stand-up scene. Joking from the center, she roasts anything or anyone both from the stage and on her girls-only podcast “That Time of The WEEK.” Maddy gained national notoriety for skewering folks as a cast-member of MTV’s “Wild N Out” for 3 seasons, and is currently taping her 4th. Maddy also went viral on TikTok a few times.
The New York Comedy Festival and Audible, the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, are teaming up to present the first-ever “Tall Tales of Comedy,” a national competition that has brought together the best emerging comedic storytellers from across the country, to craft hilariously engaging narratives. Finalists. Mohanad...
Tom Cassidy and Edward Farrell present NewYorkadelphia a showcase of the best comics from NYC and Philadelphia at BKLYN Comedy Club!. Host Tom Cassidy (Adult Swim) (@cassidycomedy) Ian Fidance (Bi Guys Podcast) (@ianimal69) Mike Vecchione (Comedy Central) (@comicmikev) Derek Gaines (The Last OG) (@thegreatboy) Edward Farrell (New York Comedy Festival)...
Beloved LA theater, Dynasty Typewriter, curates a very special evening, probably complete with their Dynapop, as part of the NY Comedy Festival. *This event will be mixed seated/standing. Arrive early for best seat selection.
Sydnee Washington (The Unofficial Expert Podcast, Comedy Central) performs her electrifying solo show about the significant childhood events leading up to an infamous fire that could have ruined her family. Was it an accident or bound to happen? How cute of a kid do you need to be in order to get away with arson? Answers to these questions and more as Sydnee exposes her adolescent faults, all in one entertaining hour you don’t want to miss.
See some of the best comics in NYC at Combover Comedy night at Otis & Finn Barbershop. FREE pizza thanks to Rizzo’s Pizza and FREE Beers (feel free to byob). Admission is partially seated partially standing room, chairs/food/beer is first come first served 🙂. Doors are at 730 PM ET,...
We sincerely hope that, at this point in time, especially with all the reckoning that we all were supposed to be going through with racism in America, that you know the history behind Thanksgiving isn't the idyllic picture that you were very likely shown when you were a kid.
