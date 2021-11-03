Del. Terry Kilgore announces run for Virginia Speaker of the House

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Del. Terry Kilgore (R–Gate City) says he will run for Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates.

The Gate City Republican made the announcement Wednesday as Republicans appeared to be on track to secure a majority in the Virginia House. The GOP staged a sweeping take back of government control that included victories in races for governor and lieutenant governor.

Kilgore, a political veteran first elected to the House of Delegates in 1993, served as the House Republican campaign chair for the 2021 elections.

As recently as Sunday, he hosted Governor-elect Glen Youngkin at a campaign event at his farm in Scott County.

In announcing his intention to run for Speaker, Kilgore said, “It is time for fresh leadership and leadership that will keep and grow our new majority.”

The current speaker of the House is Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, a Democrat from Springfield.

