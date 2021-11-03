CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Del. Terry Kilgore announces run for Virginia Speaker of the House

By Josh Smith
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XkKb2_0cle2Pco00

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Del. Terry Kilgore (R–Gate City) says he will run for Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates.

The Gate City Republican made the announcement Wednesday as Republicans appeared to be on track to secure a majority in the Virginia House. The GOP staged a sweeping take back of government control that included victories in races for governor and lieutenant governor.

Republican Glenn Youngkin wins election for governor in Virginia

Kilgore, a political veteran first elected to the House of Delegates in 1993, served as the House Republican campaign chair for the 2021 elections.

As recently as Sunday, he hosted Governor-elect Glen Youngkin at a campaign event at his farm in Scott County.

Virginia Election Results

In announcing his intention to run for Speaker, Kilgore said, “It is time for fresh leadership and leadership that will keep and grow our new majority.”

The current speaker of the House is Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, a Democrat from Springfield.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Delegates Kilgore, Gilbert reach compromise on new Virginia House leadership

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – In a recent joint letter to members of the Virginia House Republican Caucus, Delegates Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) and Terry Kilgore (R-Scott) announced they will not be competing with each other for soon-to-open house majority leader and speaker positions. According to the letter, the two came to “an understanding” and have endorsed […]
POLITICS
WJHL

Washington County, Va. leaders to discuss proposed removal of 2 Confederate monuments in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on Tuesday night regarding the proposed removal and relocation of two Confederate monuments from the courthouse. The meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at 1 Government Center Place, will allow community members to express their concerns surrounding […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Protesters demonstrate outside of Bristol, Va. landfill meeting

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia landfill has been an ongoing topic of discussion from residents and officials in both Virginia and Tennessee. The Bristol, Virginia City Council is scheduled to discuss the ongoing efforts to combat the odor coming from the landfill Tuesday night. Protesters with signs were seen outside the meeting Tuesday. […]
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Gate City, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Government
City
Gate City, VA
City
Springfield, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
WJHL

Wise County commonwealth’s attorney named to Miyares’ transition team

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A local prosecutor will be a part of incoming Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ transition team. Chuck Slemp, the commonwealth’s attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton, was among five commonwealth’s attorneys chosen to help the new attorney general take office. Miyares, a Republican, defeated Democrat Mark Herring, who […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Metal fabrication company adding 22 jobs in Buchanan County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – A metal fabricating operation in Buchanan County’s Oakwood community plans to more than double in size and create 22 new jobs, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday. Skyline Fabricating, which makes structural steel and aluminum products such as bridges, walkways, platforms and grating, will build a new 25,000-square-foot facility in nearby […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Kilgore
WJHL

Southwest Virginia COVID case rate stuck in neutral, 2.4X state average

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — New COVID-19 cases ticked up over the past week and remain 2.4 times the state average according to weekend data released by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The rolling seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 increased over the weekend to 246 regionally, compared to 105 across the commonwealth. 226 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Buchanan Co. Public Schools among 7 districts in Virginia to receive career & technical education grants

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Southwest Virginia school district is receiving almost $100,000 in funding from the state to prepare students for futures in high-demand jobs. Buchanan County Public Schools was one of the seven districts across the Commonwealth selected to receive funds from the Career and Technical Education High School Innovation Grant, according […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Johnson County has the highest COVID-19 case rate in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 165 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 125 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday. The data show that Johnson County is experiencing a much higher rate of new cases than the other six Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area. […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election#Gop#The House Of Delegates#Democrat
WJHL

Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner share thoughts on infrastructure bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Democratic Senators from Virginia shared their thoughts on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that recently passed through the United States House of Representatives. Sen. Kaine says that the Democrats ‘blew the timing’ of the bill’s passage, stating that this was the reason for democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe’s […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJHL

WJHL

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy