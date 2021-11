The man accused of holding up a Chick-Fil-A is now in jail.

Ross Township police tell us the suspect is 21-year-old Jesse Williams.

He's from Youngstown, Ohio.

He's in the Somerset County Prison on unrelated charges of counterfeiting.

Williams is accused of robbing the Chick-Fil-A on McKnight Road on October 21.

Police say he went up to the drive-thru and demanded money from an employee.

No one was hurt in that robbery.