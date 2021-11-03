CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Sean Payton and Michael Thomas said about the Saints receiver's injury

By LUKE JOHNSON, The New Orleans Advocate
 7 days ago
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) shakes hands with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton after an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

METAIRIE, La. - Shortly after New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas announced via social media that he would miss the remainder of the 2021 season, his coach, Sean Payton, discussed Thomas' injury on a teleconference with media members.

Here's everything Payton said in regard to Thomas, as well as Thomas' complete statement.

Sean Payton

Question: Did Michael Thomas have a setback?

Payton: "Yeah. Listen, I think it's accurate to say that there was a setback. And it wasn't anything of his — he's working his tail off. The setback was more to do with the procedure he had initially that was just done, and they went through the scans and there's a chance he may have to have another procedure done. So I can't call in and have Dr. (Robert) Anderson get on the call with us and explain to you. But I think that Michael is working his tail off to get healthy and become available. And I think that this isn't anything he can control. This has more to do with the tight rope procedure, and what that is is a procedure that strengthens the ankle after you've had a significant injury to that area. So the setback is really surgically related, and we'll kind of go from there."

Question: Did you see this coming for a little while?

Payton: "No."

Question: I was only asking that to see if you approached the trade deadline differently.

Payton: "No. Look, when the trade deadline comes, we'll take a peek at what we think are players that may be available via trade. Like, we looked at 'em, and maybe there are some positions we won't look. But if you feel like you have a good team, you're paying attention to all positions based on who might be trading players. So we've looked at receivers in the trade deadline, we've looked at quarterbacks, we've looked at defensive tackles, we've looked at a number of players just because there's a feeling that this team might be willing to move this player — a tight end, receiver, safety. So you approach that a little if you have an interest like free agency. You look and do your homework. It's hard because it's in season, so it's taking away — if you're looking at film of a receiver, you're still getting ready for a game that week. So it's not unusual. But that's as far as that went. Like, there was never any, 'Well, we got down to the wire and just couldn't agree to a price.' Nothing relative to any position, really. You know."

Question: You've expressed confidence in the receiver room before, how do you feel that group has played this season?

Payton: "Good. I think good. I think, listen, I thought they had a good game last week. We've got some younger guys. I think the addition of Kenny Stills has helped us. I think Deonte (Harris) being back has helped us, I think Kevin White is continuing to get better. I think Lil'Jordan Humphrey's experience, size and strength, Marquez (Callaway), Tre'Quan (Smith) is back. Look, these guys are tough, they're competitive, and I like them. I'm not interested in your (Pro Football Focus) grades or any of that other stuff. It is what it is. I like this group. Obviously you're better if you have Mike Thomas in that group, but we don't right now. We don't have Jameis (Winston) at the quarterback position, we don't have a few other things, that's just how our league can be sometimes. We're getting ready for this week."

Question: Would the timing of Michael Thomas' procedure have changed anything as far as him being able to come back this year with his setback?

Payton: "I don't understand the question."

Question: If he had surgery earlier, would this have changed the outcome as far as him being able to come back during the season?

Payton: "You're going back to if that happened earlier and then this now happened, I mean, look, he's had a surgery, and right now he's having complications with the current surgery that was done. So I, listen, it is what it is. I know he's working his tail off to get back out there. And you're going back to the original. So. if you're doing a timeline, you know, knock yourself out."

Michael Thomas

Statement sent out via social media: "I've always been a man of faith, and these past few months my faith has truly been tested. As many of you know, early last season I injured my ankle and worked extremely hard over the next few months to get back in time to finish the season. Unfortunately the rehab didn't go as planned, and earlier this off-season it was apparent I would need to have a procedure to repair the injury.

"Since then the team and I have worked diligently, day and night, to rehab and get me back on the field. Unfortunately, there was another small setback which we will have to address. To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season, but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been. I know God doesn't make mistakes, so I will continue to follow in his path and can't wait to be back on the field in front of the best fans on the planet."

