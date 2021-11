After giving us a comprehensively redesigned Sentra for the 2020 model year, Nissan is mostly holding pat with its bread-and-butter sedan for 2022. The automaker had raised prices in 2021 by a few hundred dollars, but also improved the optional LED projector headlights in the Premium Package for the SV and SR trims so that the sedan would earn Top Safety Pick status from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Pricing holds steady for 2022 on two of the three trims, with the top-tier Sentra SR going up by $250.

BUYING CARS ・ 20 HOURS AGO