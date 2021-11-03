Huck’s PCL Weekly Summary thru November 1st, 2021

The Central Cambria School District is seeking a Head Varsity Football Coach for the Central Cambria Red Devil football team. Central Cambria is a Class AA PIAA school competing in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference within District 6. The recommended candidate will enjoy a newly renovated stadium with a new FieldTurf surface, a new fieldhouse, supportive athletic and school administration, and hard-working student-athletes. Please submit a letter of interest and resume to Chris Santini, High School Principal, at csantini@cencam.org. If head football coach candidates have questions about the position or would like to tour the facilities prior to applying, please contact Mr. Santini via email or phone.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO