Huck’s PCL Weekly Summary thru November 1st, 2021

easternpafootball.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Cath. Neum.-Gor. O’Hara Bonner-Pren. Con.-Egan Ryan. Rush: 35 – 107 30 – 204 36 – 67 32 – 166 46 – 228 18 – 57 Pass: 3/9/26 12/18/107 9/14/210 3/6/44 2/2/3 12/23/154. Total Yds: 44 – 133 48 – 311 50 – 277 38 – 210 48 -231...

Open Dates: Bellefonte HS (District 6 – Class 4A)

Bellefonte HS (District 6 – Class 4A) is looking for games during Week 9 and Week 10 next year and is open to a two-year agreement. Interested teams can contact football@basd.net. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
Wyomissing Area Dominates Northern Lebanon, 65-3

WYOMISSING – If you ask the die-hard fans of the Wyomissing Area Spartans, the same question keeps coming up: “I thought we lost a lot from last year, why are we doing so well?” You can’t really blame them; transitions usually don’t usually look this easy. That question became a...
The Wenzel Perspective: Week 9 Summary

MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Each week, we will be highlighting a post from our native sports writers, Cameron and Matt Wenzel. They run The Wenzel Perspective. You can find them on Instagram, @thewenzelperspective. We saw a bunch of different outcomes that were unexpected in Week 9 including the Jaguars beating...
Hamburg Edges Out Bermudian Springs, 31-27

HAMBURG – In May of 1985, Bruce Springsteen released “Glory Days,” a song lamenting sentimental, middle-aged journeys into the past. Later that same year, the Hamburg Hawks would earn a District III playoff berth for the first time. The Hawk’s finally caught some glory on Friday night, after a 36-year wait.
Jersey Shore Stays Unbeaten with Win Over Lewisburg

JERSEY SHORE – Back in Week 4, Jersey Shore ran an astounding 97 offensive plays in a 47-8 win over Lewisburg. That loss sent the Green Dragons to an 0-3 start to their season. While the Bulldogs finished their regular season unbeaten for the second straight year at a perfect...
Coaching Jobs: Central Cambria HS (District 6, Class 2A)

The Central Cambria School District is seeking a Head Varsity Football Coach for the Central Cambria Red Devil football team. Central Cambria is a Class AA PIAA school competing in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference within District 6. The recommended candidate will enjoy a newly renovated stadium with a new FieldTurf surface, a new fieldhouse, supportive athletic and school administration, and hard-working student-athletes. Please submit a letter of interest and resume to Chris Santini, High School Principal, at csantini@cencam.org. If head football coach candidates have questions about the position or would like to tour the facilities prior to applying, please contact Mr. Santini via email or phone.
