Sidney Crosby, Teammate Tested Positive For COVID-19

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin have both tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Mike Sullivan initially confirmed Wednesday via Penguins reporter Taylor Haase .

"Mike Sullivan says that Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin confirmed positive for COVID," Haase tweeted. "Crosby has mild symptoms. Dumoulin is asymptomatic Chad Ruhwedel and Marcus Pettersson remain in protocol and have mild symptoms."

The Penguins also confirmed both players' diagnoses on their verified Twitter account.

"Not the news we were hoping for," the Penguins tweeted. "Coach Sullivan confirms that Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin missed practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Both players are in the COVID protocol right now. Crosby has mild symptoms and Dumoulin is currently asymptomatic."

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Crosby and Dumoulin were both absent from the Penguins' Wednesday morning ice session at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex prior to Sullivan's confirmation.

Crosby made his 2020-21 season debut on Saturday after missing his first seven games while recovering from wrist surgery and participated in Monday's practice prior to being absent on Wednesday.

"I'm sure he's discouraged," Sullivan said via Pens Inside Scoop . "He worked extremely hard to get to this point, and we were all so excited about getting him back in the fold. This puts another roadblock in front of it. But we'll control what we can, and we're hopeful that Sid will return soon."

Crosby was previously placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list in February.

Aaron Rodgers Tested Positive For COVID-19: Report

Las Vegas Raiders Release Player Charged in Fatal Crash

Why Sean McVay Looks Desperate and Self-Serving Trading for Von Miller

Doug Gottlieb Says Controversial Braves 'Tomahawk Chop' Isn't Offensive

Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 8