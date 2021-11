PHOENIX - A United States postal worker is dead and another person has serious injuries after a crash in Phoenix on Tuesday night, police said. Sgt. Ann Justus with Phoenix Police said the crash happened at 6:18 p.m. on Nov. 2 near McDowell Road and 52nd Street when a USPS vehicle that was pulled over to the side of the road was hit from behind by a box truck. Following the crash, the USPS vehicle caught fire once the victim was out of the vehicle.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 8 DAYS AGO