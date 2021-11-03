CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Health Matters: Cardiovascular Health and Wellness

redriverradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirs Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 6 p.m. Dr. Pavan Katikaneni and Dr. Ralph Baucum III with Advanced...

www.redriverradio.org

sunnysidesun.com

Wellness Wednesday: The importance of gut health and ways to improve it

A healthy gut contains healthy bacteria and immune cells that ward off infectious agents like bacteria, viruses, and fungi. A healthy gut also communicates with the brain through nerves and hormones, which helps maintain general health and well-being. Gut bacteria also produce hundreds of neurochemicals that the brain uses to...
HEALTH
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Health & Wellness: We are an obese nation

Can it be true that over half of all Americans are obese? And an additional 30 percent are overweight?. These are staggering statistics from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Study (NHANES), a division of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Obesity is not a matter of cosmetics and style. It’s a matter of health and is a huge factor leading to such illnesses as hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory compromise such as sleep apnea, fatigue and depression. Poor physical and psychological quality of life creates a downward spiral and health issues continue to worsen.
FITNESS
theprairienews.com

Prioritizing sleep is key to health and wellness

Sleep is a topic that many try to avoid bringing up. Talk of bedtimes and sleep schedules may bring back unpleasant memories of being told to go to bed as a child. However, sleep is important in so many ways. The question is, how much should you be getting on a regular basis?
YOGA
Thrive Global

How Does Eating Well Correlate to Better Mental Health

Journaling is now more popular than ever for stress relief. It has also been proven to be quite healthy. Writing – whether it be your thoughts or your amateur writing, or you writing professionally – can be a good way to clear your mind and even share something great with others.
MENTAL HEALTH
#Covid#Integrative#Ornish Lifestyle Medicine
nachicago.com

Eat Well to Feel Well: Thanksgiving Fare That Boosts Mental Health

Across America, people of all ages are struggling with mental health issues. Nearly one in five people is living with a mental health condition, and the number of people seeking help for anxiety and depression is skyrocketing, reports Mental Health America. According to the organization’s 2021 State of Mental Health in America Report, suicidal thoughts are increasing among both adults and children, and 9.7 percent of youth is experiencing severe major depression compared to 9.2 percent last year. The highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant has only exacerbated these mental health challenges.
MENTAL HEALTH
KTEN.com

Better Your Life with Holistic Wellness: Emotional Health

Originally Posted On: https://kadeemone.com/holistic-wellness-series-emotional-health/. Do you often overreact when things don’t go your way and end up having to apologize later? Are you weighed down by all the negativity in the world, even if much of it doesn’t affect your own day-to-day life? And what about joyful occasions? Do you experience such a high when you’re happy that the comedown afterward is utterly devastating?
MENTAL HEALTH
flbusinessdaily.com

Health and Wellness Fair

Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership issued the following announcement on November 5. Join us at the Ocala Downtown Market on November 7th, 2021. 10:00am - 4:00pm. Be a better you! Come learn more about how to live a healthy lifestyle. We will have lots of vendors for you to learn from! There will be samples of HEALTHY FOOD, WELLNESS THERAPIES, AND NATURAL PRODUCTS.
OCALA, FL
NewsBreak
Health
hypefresh.co

Good Health: Unusual Ways To Improve Your Overall Health And Well-Being

There are many reasons people want to go on a health kick. It may be to feel great over summer, to fulfill a new year’s resolution, or to prepare for the future. Thankfully, information on leading a healthier lifestyle is widely available. From juice cleanses and mindful eating, to yoga and HIIT training, to the power of plant-based diets, everyone is trying to achieve a better quality of life.
SCIENCE
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Health & Wellness: Chronic conditions are costly and often avoidable health challenges

What is a chronic health condition? Any physical or mental illness lasting more than three months (according to the U.S. National Center for health Statistics) and disrupting quality of life or requiring ongoing treatment can be considered chronic. It is estimated that about 60% of adults in the United States have at last one chronic condition and 25% of U.S. children and adolescents are also affected by a chronic illness. Some chronic diseases are preventable but while others are not, they can be managed to improve overall health.
HEALTH
heart.org

Health Behavior Change Programs in Primary Care and Community Practices for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention and Risk Factor Management Among Midlife and Older Adults

A large proportion of middle age and older adults in the US have at least one modifiable cardiovascular risk factor, and cardiovascular disease (CVD) continues to be the leading cause of death in the United States, despite decreases in CVD mortality in the United States. A quarter of CVD deaths...
HEALTH
communityvoiceks.com

Black Health Matters Declares #BlackHealthStartsHere at Fall Health Summit

Persistent inequities in access to health care, gaps in health insurance coverage and higher rates of adverse socioeconomic conditions have led to poorer health outcomes among Africans. How can these challenges be met and addressed?. On Saturday, November 13th, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Black Health Matters...
PUBLIC HEALTH
webbweekly.com

Go for Grapes as a Smart Choice for Health and Wellness

The importance of health and wellness is top of mind for many people. There are many contributing factors to wellness such as diet, physical activity, social engagement and genetics. All are important, but a first step to wellness is choosing healthy foods to fuel the body every day, ideally foods that support health in multiple ways.
RECIPES
WJHL

HMG Health Matters: Proper foot care for those living with diabetes

(WJHL) – November marks Diabetes Awareness Month, during which we make time to learn more about a disease affecting millions of people in the country. Dr. Arthur Belanger, a podiatrist at Holston Medical Group, tells Daytime Tri-Cities why foot care is crucial for everyone, but especially people living with diabetes.
FITNESS
KFDM-TV

Enhance Wellness offers SETX IV nutritional therapy, health and wellness plans

Enhance Wellness in Beaumont offers a holistic approach to overall health and wellness. From IV nutritional therapy options to a whole food nutrition plan, Enhance Wellness helps Southeast Texans get the essential nutrients their bodies need to perform optimally. Enhance Wellness offers 7 different IV therapy infusions, ranging in price...
BEAUMONT, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Signs you are low in Vitamin D

What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Back in July, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Community Policy