Woman Arrested In Fatal Fort Lauderdale Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man inside an apartment.

Detectives said it happened Wednesday in the area of Northwest 13th Street and 2nd Avenue at around 8 a.m.

Arriving officers found a dead man inside the home.

The alleged shooter reportedly tried to escape in the victim’s car and then barricaded herself inside when officers tried to approach her.

“Our SWAT team and our hostage negations team were called to the scene and after a brief confrontation with the suspect she did immediately surrender,” says Casey Liening, Fort Lauderdale Police Department spokesperson.

Police arrested 41-year-old Juanita Sawyer.

Investigators are working to figure out what might have led to the incident.