Recipes

The Covered Dish - Potato Refrigerator Rolls

lewispnj.com
 9 days ago

Well, we flipped another page this week and if you weren’t in the scurry mode before, it might be time to get there! Seriously friends, in the next 2-3 weeks we have a great deal of planning to organize. The menu for Thanksgiving. The décor for the holidays, updates and changes....

www.lewispnj.com

recipes.net

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
myrecipes.com

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
Mashed

Carla Hall Recommends This Dish If You Don't Want A Whole Turkey On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.
Mashed

The Biggest Fried Egg Mistake You're Making, According To Robert Irvine

On paper, making eggs sounds easy, but once you hit the kitchen, you may have to deal with a slew of problems you never expected. According to HuffPost, many home chefs run the risk of breaking the yolks, cooking eggs too hot, or even using the wrong pan. While these mistakes and more have the potential to undo any breakfast plans, Robert Irvine believes there is another, smaller error that has caused its fair share of havoc and wrecked too many meals.
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
Fox News

Serve these Thanksgiving side dishes on the big day

This Thanksgiving, spice up your table with some fun and different sides. Below, five awesome ideas to get the wheels turning. We’re talking mouth-watering cranberry apple rice pilaf, grilled sweet potatoes, and more. Read on, and get excited for Turkey Day. Cranberry Apple Rice Pilaf by Melanie Cagle of The...
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Avocados?

A perfectly ripe avocado is a beautiful thing. Cutting into one and finding an interior that's buttery, smooth, and a beautiful light green hue is a satisfying feeling. Perhaps you've heard that avocado should never go in the refrigerator, that it prevents them ripening or turns the green flesh black. Is that true? Should you ever store a ripe avocado in the refrigerator? What about an unripe avocado? And what are you supposed to do with the leftover half of an avocado? To answer all of these questions, we consulted some food professionals.
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
panolian.com

Cranberry Relish Recipe

Combine cranberries, shallot, Madeira, sugars, orange juice and cranberry juice in a 1-quart sauce pot and simmer over low- medium heat for 20-30 minutes or until the cranberries become soft. Separately, mix the cornstarch with the cold water then add it to the cranberry mixture. Turn up heat to a heavy simmer and continue to cook, stirring well, for another 5-10 minutes. Serve warm.
Food Network

Is Air Frying Healthy?

It may seem as though everyone you know has jumped on the air fryer bandwagon — and for good reason. This trend has been around since 2010 with the major appeal of faster, easier recipes that taste “just as good” as their deep-fried counterparts. While many have come a long way from air frying French fries, the basic idea that anything made in the air fryer must be healthy persists. We hate to be the ones to say it, but just because you air fry French fries, doesn’t make them as healthy as baked potato. Don’t worry, though. It’s true air frying uses far less oil than deep frying and, therefore, can be a healthier option. Here are a few ways to make sure you’re using your air fryer to the best of it’s healthy cooking ability while still having some fun in the kitchen.
