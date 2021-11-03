Pre-School Trick or Treaters

On Halloween, the community is being asked to be aware of trick-or-treaters both young and old who are using blue buckets to collect candy. First started as a social media campaign in 2018, the blue buckets are a way to signal homeowners the trick-or-treater may have autism or another disability that impairs their social interactions.
Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI) - Trick-or-treat! The Halloween fun is back in the Wabash Valley. From ghosts to goblins to monsters galore, local kids walked far and wide in search of some delicious candy treats!. The best part is the halloweekend fun took place for two nights this year. And...
Residents are gearing up for Halloween this weekend. One Sylvester family has taken the spirit of Halloween to the next level. The community knows the house as nightmare on Isabella street. Cobb webs, skeletons, and more scary decorations cover the front yard of the 604 North Isabella Street. The Kimsey...
Morgridge Academy students trick-or-treated around the non-patient-occupied buildings at the National Jewish Health campus for the first time since the start of the pandemic on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The school, affiliated with National Jewish Health, serves children in kindergarten through eighth grade who have been diagnosed with a chronic illness.
OLEAN — Trick-or-treating was back in Olean this year, with ghosts, goblins and ghouls hitting the streets Sunday, although they were few and far between. Alayshia Johnson, 12, Jestene Sugars, 16 and Shay Johnson, 13, had just gotten started, hitting Laurens Street before they moved on. They were at the Arnold Apartments, where tenants Mara Zrzavy, Tracy Nornold and Alex Roberts were handing out handfuls of candy.
SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Trick-or-treaters got more than just candy this Halloween when stopping at Debbie Bower, aka Madame Zelda’s, house. To entertain and amaze the youngsters, Madame Zelda offered some personalized “fortune telling.”
“It was just so much fun,” Ms. Bower told The Coast Star. “I try to gain a sense of what an after-school activity would be.
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Packwood, Fairfield, and Batavia kicked off this candy filled weekend on Saturday night. Packwood Community Center had its Pre-Trick or Treat Supper. The center served hot dogs, chips, cookies and candies to eager trick-or-treaters. Event organizer Hillary Kutcher enjoys giving kids a chance to enjoy Halloween. “Just...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Kids were flocking to the streets Sunday, Oct. 31 to trick-or-treat compared to last year's low turnout due to COVID-19. One Davenport family has decorated their house and participated in trick-or-treating for over 20 years. "It's just entertaining. It's probably more entertaining for us than it is...
TRUMBULL — The Westfield Trumbull mall welcomed superheroes, princesses and the like on Sunday to trick-or-treat at its stores. Dozens of vendors signed up for the event, which returned after a COVID-19 induced hiatus. The mall didn’t host the event in 2020 due to safety precautions.
Trick-or-treaters packed downtown LaGrange on Saturday as local businesses and churches gave out candy and hosted games for costumed children. After Halloween was impacted by COVID-19 last year, the holiday came back in full force over the weekend in Troup County. Janice Davidson, owner of Splendid Events, said Saturday’s downtown...
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — From spooky to adorable, trick-or-treaters went door to door-getting their favorite sweets in Roseville. Some homeowners left candy on their front porch, while others waited outside their door with a friendly smile and sweet treats. We caught up with parents and their children celebrating in Roseville Sunday....
Memphis, Tenn — After a year off from traditional trick or treating, kids here in the Ivy Grove subdivision in Collierville said it felt good to be back out with their friends. While the kids counted candy and showed off their costumes, parents in the Ivy Grove subdivision had a...
Halloween is when people can gather together, express their creativity with unique costumes and every kid's favorite, trick or treating. This year, Halloween looked to be extra special for most children. Last year, many kids did not get the opportunity to trick or treating due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting...
STAFFORD – Police are looking for the person or persons responsible for providing some trick or treaters with marijuana laced candy on Halloween. Parents reported the incident to police yesterday that a bag of “Medic8-ed Nerdy Bears” was discovered in a child’s Halloween bag. The child had been trick-or-treating in the Ocean Acres area of the township.
A child was given cannabis candy at some point while trick or treating on Halloween night, according to police. While the child was out enjoying the holiday, going house to house for candy in the Ocean Acres area of Stafford Township, at some point she was given Medic-8-Ed Nerdy Bears which contain THC, the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychological effects.
