Crypto.com Partners with Twitch Rivals to Become First Official Global Marketing Partner of Twitch Rivals

Disney CEO Bob Chapek told investors Wednesday that the company is increasing its multibillion-dollar spending on content for Disney Plus as it adds more local and regional content for worldwide audiences. Last December, Disney projected it would spend between $8 billion-$9 billion on content for its premiere streaming service in its fiscal year 2024, and Chapek said that amount would now rise. “As you know, we announced at our last Investor Day that we expect our total content expense to be between $8 and $9 billion in fiscal 2024, and we will now be increasing that investment further, with the primary driver...

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO