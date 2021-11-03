Highland Wins Postseason Game

Just about every college football program in the country wants quarterback Arch Manning. But who does the five-star quarterback want?. No recruit is under a microscope like Arch Manning. Every visit he takes is watched with bated breath. Everything he says and does is followed by recruiting buffs hoping to...
"My main thought was just don't fumble the ball," Takafua said. "When I got in the end zone I was shocked. I'm used to blocking and pancaking guys to let others run in. It was like ‘Oh snap, I just scored.'. "It was like every lineman's dream." That was the...
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
The kickoff time and network for Arkansas’ game against No. 2 Alabama in 12 days has been announced. The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide will meet for the 30th time on Saturday, Nov. 20 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa (Ala.). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. Arkansas and...
Last Sunday, the Cardinals took care of business against the 49ers despite star quarterback Kyler Murray being inactive due to an ankle injury. As of now, it seems like the Cardinals may have to suit up without Murray this Sunday as well. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently announced that...
NFL referee Tony Corrente has faced a lot of criticism this week for a taunting penalty he called in the Chicago Bears-Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday night. Many people disagreed with the call, but the problem for others is that they felt Corrente had it out for the player he flagged. Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms is among those who believe that is what happened.
Postseason football kicks off Thursday night in the Bluegrass State. In its first-round game, Owensboro High School hosts Grayson County High School, a team the Red Devils defeated at home just two weeks ago.
Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
Few teams have been hit quite as hard by injuries this season as the New Orleans Saints. They suffered another big blow on Thursday. Defensive end Payton Turner, the team’s first-round pick in 2021, has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder issue. Turner had missed weeks 7 and 8 with a calf injury before returning on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
In the wake of losing Henry Ruggs to charges that could amount to more than 50 years in jail, the Raiders were quick to add veteran speedster DeSean Jackson. The team also tried out four free agent wide receivers this week, including 27 year-old Jeff Badet. The Raiders announced on Wednesday that Badet has since been added to the practice squad.
POWDER SPRINGS — Hillgrove quarterback Chase McCravy scored on an 80-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift Hillgrove past North Paulding 38-31 Friday. The win kept Hillgrove’s postseason hopes alive and set up a likely showdown against Harrison next week for the No. 4 seed.
Between a slew of injuries and some recent roster moves, the Cleveland Browns have an opening on their roster. And they’re filling that most recent opening with a veteran running back. On Wednesday, the Browns made a small flurry of roster moves. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was designated for return while Nick...
CONROE, TX -- The Woodlands Highlanders visited the Conroe Tigers at home for the 4th week of district football. They had one thing on their mind, and that was to finish out the season undefeated and clinch the district title. Conroe on the other hand has come off a loss against College Park and is trying to shake that off and knock down the Woodlands powerhouse.
The EP Panthers soundly defeated the Clifton Central Comets Saturday in Erie 56-20. EP came into the 2A playoff game as the #5 seed and defended their home field in convincing fashion on a beautiful October day. After Clifton Central went 3 and out on their first possession , the...
With less than 40 seconds left on the clock Friday, Salida High School sophomore quarterback Caiven Lake connected with senior receiver Braden Collins in the end zone to tie the game against the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers at 34-34. Collins then ran the ball in for the 2-point conversion for Spartan football’s first win of the season.
A big College Football Playoff shakeup last week might be just a sample of what we’re in for the rest of the month. Here’s your Week 11 upset alert. Last week was fun, huh? A lot of close games caused the College Football Playoff committee to reevaluate a lot of what they thought, and a few upsets along the way caused some drastic changes.
FRONTENAC, Kan. — The Frontenac Raiders hosted the Columbus Titans in the opening round of the Class 3A postseason on Friday. The Raiders came away with a 26-6 win. They had previously defeated Columbus in the first week of the season, 20-0. Frontenac will travel to Galena on Friday, November 5 to face the Bulldogs […]
The San Francisco 49ers have struggled to get anything going offensively this season and currently stand at 3-5. On the field, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has struggled while Brandon Aiyuk faced a lot of struggles to live up to the hype from last season. The return of wide receiver George Kittle certainly helped and the team does seem to be trending in the right direction even if their record isn’t.
