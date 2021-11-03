CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Look: Tennessee Releases Depth Chart Heading Into Kentucky Week

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 6 days ago

Tennessee's depth chart has taken several hits throughout the season due to injury, but coming off the bye week the Vols are expected to be healthier than they have been since earlier in the season, according to offensive coordinator Alex Golesh.

The status of Tiyon Evans, Cade Mays and Elijah Simmons are all still questionable, but Josh Heupel has remained positive on the injury front during his media availabilities this week. Earlier in the week, Tennessee released their depth chart, which we take a look at before Saturday night's matchup against No.18 Kentucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CtrU_0cldudvi00

VR2 on SI Notes:

Jimmy Calloway remains a non-factor at the receiver position. Calloway surged in fall camp, and after a minor injury setback, he quickly worked his way back onto the field by week two. After a costly drop against Florida, Calloway's playing time took a noticeable dip, and he his now listed as an "-or-" in the third spot at slot receiver.

At running back, Len'Neth Whitehead remains ahead of Jaylen Wright, who is now healthy following a toe injury. Whitehead has been a pleasant surprise this fall for Tennessee. Dee Beckwith traveled with Tennessee to Alabama, but he does not appear on the depth chart at this time.

At quarterback, Tennessee is only listing the two scholarship quarterbacks following the departure of Harrison Bailey. It remains unclear who will be the third quarterback to travel this week, but it likely comes down to walk-ons Sullivan McDermott and Gaston Moore.

Jacob Warren and Princeton Fant are both listed as starters at tight end, but Warren has been the clear option at that position, catching five more balls for 50 more yards and two more scores.

Warren Burrell remains the listed starter at cornerback, and that is likely to stay the same if he is healthy. Although, Kamal Hadden's play against Alabama makes it a bit surprising that he is not listed on the two-deep.

At linebacker, Juwan Mitchell was declared out for the season following the South Carolina game, meaning Jeremy Banks and and Aaron Beasley have received starts week in, week out at mike and will linebackers, respectively.

Despite injury statuses, Simmons, Mays and Evans are all listed as starters, which has not changed from past weeks.

