With his 24,000th point, Kevin Durant is close to entering into an elite circle of the 25 top point scorers in NBA history. Currently sitting at #26 on the all-time leading scorer list, Durant isn’t far off from breaking into the top 25. Currently, the next person in his way is Allen ‘The Answer’ Iverson who scored a total of 24,368 points in his career. If KD can keep playing the way he is, he is on track to pass the next four leading scorers in front of him and which would see him knock Reggie Miller, one of the best three-point shooters of all time out of the 21st spot. This is a massive feat in itself but would see KD ready to work his way into the top 20 for the 22/23 season next year.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO