Doctor weighs in on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as 5

CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoughly 28 million grade-school age children are now eligible to receive the...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pfizer
Health
Public Health
Vaccines
TheConversationAU

Nose sprays, needle-free patches, durable immunity: towards the next generation of COVID vaccines

The past 20 months has seen an explosion of vaccine development, with COVID vaccine testing and rollout happening at an unprecedented pace in the face of a global pandemic. There have been absolute triumphs – the fact we have multiple safe, effective vaccines is remarkable – but there have also been challenges. We’ve seen storage and delivery issues, vaccine hesitancy, breakthrough infections and the beginnings of waning immunity. Vaccine innovators around the world have these challenges in their sights. They are already working on the next generation of COVID vaccines. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: 11,000+ Children Ages 5-11 Get Their First COVID Vaccine

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 11,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received their first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The state estimates there are nearly one million children in this age group. Gov. Jared Polis says the goal is to have 50 percent of this group vaccinated by the end of January. Children who participated in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials were invited to the state capitol Monday. Governor Polis celebrated their contributions in the fight against the virus, but the battle in Colorado is far from over. (credit: CBS) “There are 17 kids aged zero to 11...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Schedules 10K COVID-19 Vaccinations For Kids In 1st Day

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC scheduled over 10,000 vaccine appointments for kids as young as 5 within one day of the CDC authorizing Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot. Most will be given at pediatrician’s offices, but UPMC is working to set up clinics at schools and community events. The vaccines are crucial to making kids’ lives normal again, said UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics President Dr. Alejandro Hoberman. “They need the sporting events. They need their friends. They need the activities, the learning, the birthday parties and time with their grandparents — all essential in their development,” said Hoberman. WATCH: UPMC To Host Vaccine Clinic For Pregnant Women UPMC also addressed the Pfizer vaccine itself, which is one-third of the adult vaccine. Leaders wanted to ensure parents that the vaccine is safe, effective and well studied. UPMC spoke about one common concern people often read about: myocarditis. Doctors explained it’s an extremely rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine. Hoberman said myocarditis actually happens to be more common and severe among people who come down with the virus rather than the vaccine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

‘It’s Time To Get Back To Things’: Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium Helping Families Vaccinate Their Children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is making strides to get more people vaccinated, and now that also includes young children. CDC officials said the vaccine mini doses for children could prevent up to 600,000 new cases by next March. So the race is on by vaccine providers to get the mini shots – into mini arms. It ramped up into full operation Thursday morning at the Kidvaxx clinic hosted by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. Eight-year-old twin boys Charlie and Leo Sutton got their COVID-19 shots at the same time, all while holding hands. After losing loved ones to the virus, their mom was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Arrival Of Kids Vaccines Prompts Calls To End Mask Mandate In K-12 Schools

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A growing number of medical professionals are asking the California Department of Health to explain future masking guidelines at schools now that vaccines for 5-to 11-year-olds are on the way. Some leading UCSF doctors believe giving parents a clearer picture of when masks could come off in schools will lead to higher vaccination rates. They say their petition is gaining traction. “I don’t even think we’ve begun to see the effects of what masking and COVID has done to our children,” said parent Chelsea Schlunt. The arrival of vaccine doses for 5-to 11-year-olds is prompting parents, and...
KIDS
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster shot for all adults

Pfizer announced Tuesday it is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, ages 18 and older. The request comes a month and a half after the FDA authorized boosters for seniors and other higher-risk adults. The company says new...
INDUSTRY
