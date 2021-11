A celebration was held Wednesday for four centenarians at a local senior living community – including one with a Mackinac Island love story. Val Hughes and Geraldine Oestrike are both 102-years-old, Marge Derda will be 102 this December and Lottie Zwiezynski who is 101. The four are residents at Independence Village of Brighton and invitations were sent out for the event. The names and ages of each lady were announced before they were presented with tiaras and sashes that read centenarian, flowers and other gifts. Trees will also be planted in their honor in the National Forest.

BRIGHTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO