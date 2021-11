Seven people were rescued from a remote Alaska fishing camp after being stranded there for a week.Officials say the group became trapped at the camp in the southwestern part of the state when the Yukon River they were traveling along in boats iced over.Alaska State Troopers say the group was reported stuck on 29 October, but weather and mechanical issues with a US Coast Guard helicopter delayed rescue attempts.The area near Emmonak, Alaska, does not have roads and a C-130 cargo plane dropped supplies to the camp by parachute.The group had a satellite communication device, and were able to...

ACCIDENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO