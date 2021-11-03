CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Doug Robinson's story from Alpinist 74 wins Banff Book Comp for Mountaineering Article

By Derek Franz
alpinist.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA story from Alpinist 74 (Summer 2021)—"Letters to a Young Climber," by Doug Robinson—was recently selected as the winner of Best Mountaineering Article at the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is happening this week. The recognition comes with $2,000 and is potentially eligible to receive a $4,000 Grand Prize...

www.alpinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cartoon Brew

Book Review: ‘The Story Of British Animation’

The Story of British Animation by Jez Stewart. Bloomsbury/British Film Institute. It’s somewhat bizarre to think that this is the first book to fully contextualize the expansive history of British animation. Of course, others have written more specific books on various aspects or eras of British animation. Also, Britain’s story is far from lacking in the multiple volumes of world animation history.
COMICS
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountaineering#Mountains#Photography#Alpinist 74#Banff Book Comp#Little Peak Press#Mountain Culture
LiveScience

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
BBC

The man who has lived as a hermit for 40 years

For almost 40 years Ken Smith has shunned conventional life and lived without electricity or running water in a hand-made log cabin on the banks of a remote loch in the Scottish Highlands. "It's a nice life," says Ken. "Everybody wishes they could do it but nobody ever does." Not...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
tastychomps.com

NEW BOOK: Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World: Recipes & Stories from The Most Magical Place on Earth

Walt Disney World honors its fiftieth anniversary with “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” an 18-month event that began on October 1, 2021. As part of the festivities, the new cookbook, Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World by authors Pam Brandon and Marcy Corriker Smothers brings an inside look at the Florida resort’s culinary past, present, and future – all organically woven around diverse recipes from the Disney Chefs and fit for home chefs of varying skill levels.
RECIPES
outsidemagazine

The Films We Can’t Wait to Stream from Banff’s Virtual Festival

It could be that we’ve recently arrived at an ideal viewing situation for film festivals. After holding virtual screenings during the pandemic, many festivals are coming back with hybrid programs that offer audiences the opportunity to choose between getting the full in-person experience or saving on a plane ticket and watching films a la carte from the comfort of their own couch. The latter isn’t a bad idea when it comes to the Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival, which returns October 30 through November 7 with such an abundance of films set in frigid locales that a heavy blanket should be required for viewings. There is skiing (so much skiing), ice climbing, ultrarunning, and a 1,200-mile hike on the appropriately named Ice Age Trail. Banff attendees can purchase tickets for individual in-person programs or tune into the virtual event with a full festival pass ($99) or rentals of individual programs and films ($12-$25). These world premieres are at the top of our list to check out this year (with, yes, a 16-pound weighted blanket).
MOVIES
thecomanchechief.com

Stories from the Story Teller

Sue Land sent me an email and said, “You oughta come to Hico. We’ve got a bunch of great folks here and they would make good subjects for your radio program and newspaper column.” So I went. I parked my car just before noon on a Friday and left 4 hours later with 7 interviews. They all took place within a 2-block area of downtown Hico. Sue arranged all the interviews, scheduling them 30 minutes apart.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KRMG

Doug the potato seeking world’s heaviest title

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A couple in New Zealand are proud new parents of a supersized spud. Colin and Donna Craig-Brown of Wellington uncovered the 17-pound potato in their backyard on Aug. 30, after first mistaking it for a giant fungal growth, The Associated Press reported. In addition to naming...
AUSTRALIA
PennLive.com

Doug the spud might be world’s biggest potato

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Colin and Donna Craig-Brown were weeding their garden in New Zealand when Colin’s hoe struck something huge just beneath the soil’s surface. As the couple knelt down and began digging around the object, Colin wondered if it was some kind of strange fungal growth, a...
AUSTRALIA
davisnewspaper.net

Book by Phipps wins Reader’s Favorite award

Davis author Oliver Phipps has had numerous best sellers over the years, including an Amazon #1 best seller; his most prominent work, The House on Cooper Lane: Based on a True Story. The popular Oklahoma writer was both excited and grateful to recently receive a major accolade for his newest...
DAVIS, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy