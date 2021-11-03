Fed’s Powell: Could reach maximum employment by mid-2022

President Joe Biden declared fighting US inflation a "top priority" Wednesday after government data showed it reached a 30-year high last month, underscoring the continued threat to his presidency and the economic recovery. The sharp spike in the consumer price index (CPI) reported by the Labor Department surprised economists and the White House alike, and came as Biden headed to Baltimore to promote the $1.2 trillion infrastructure overhaul he argues can turn the tide. "Inflation hurts Americans' pocketbooks, and reversing this trend is a top priority for me," Biden said after the report was released. "I am travelling to Baltimore today to highlight how my infrastructure bill will bring down these costs, reduce these bottlenecks and make goods more available and less costly."

