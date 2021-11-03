CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed’s Powell: Could reach maximum employment by mid-2022

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said it is possible the U.S. job market may have improved enough by...

Bisnow

Fed Warns That Chinese Property Implosion Could Roil U.S. Economy

Chinese debt is now a significant risk to global economic growth and the U.S. economy, though not the only one. In China, business and local government debt is large, and the financial sector’s leverage is high, especially at small and midsized banks. Adding to the risk, real estate valuations are stretched, according to the latest biennial Financial Stability Report, which was published by the Federal Reserve System on Monday.
Jerome Powell
YourErie

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September […]
CNN

Biden on inflation report: 'Reversing this trend is a top priority for me'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that inflation statistics showing America's prices are surging more than they have in 30 years are proof that there is "more work to do before our economy is back to normal." "Inflation hurts Americans (sic) pocketbooks, and reversing this trend is a top...
NBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Spike After Inflation Data Comes in Hotter Than Expected

Treasury yields climbed Wednesday after consumer price data showed hotter-than-expected inflation. The rise in yields gained steam after a poor auction of 30-year bonds Wednesday afternoon. The poor demand sent Treasury prices lower and yields even higher. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note jumped 11.6 basis points, rising...
AFP

Biden says inflation 'top priority' as price surge hits 30-year high

President Joe Biden declared fighting US inflation a "top priority" Wednesday after government data showed it reached a 30-year high last month, underscoring the continued threat to his presidency and the economic recovery. The sharp spike in the consumer price index (CPI) reported by the Labor Department surprised economists and the White House alike, and came as Biden headed to Baltimore to promote the $1.2 trillion infrastructure overhaul he argues can turn the tide. "Inflation hurts Americans' pocketbooks, and reversing this trend is a top priority for me," Biden said after the report was released. "I am travelling to Baltimore today to highlight how my infrastructure bill will bring down these costs, reduce these bottlenecks and make goods more available and less costly."
