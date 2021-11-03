CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biktarvy Demonstrates Consistent Efficacy in Real-World Setting for Patients With HIV

By Skylar Kenney, Assistant Editor
pharmacytimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe study also collected patient-reported outcomes in routine clinical practice to understand the impact of treatment on health-related quality of life. Interim results from Gilead’s ongoing, multinational, observational single-arm, non-comparative real-world cohort BICSTaR study evaluating Biktarvy (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF) in patients with HIV demonstrated...

#Efficacy#Mental Health#Depression#Bicstar#Virologic#Md#Medical Affairs#Gilead Sciences#European#Ae
