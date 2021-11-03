Video: UFC 268 ‘Embedded’ Episode 3

UFC president Dana White confirmed that the UFC will speak to Nate Diaz about fighting emerging welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev is coming off of an incredible first-round submission win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 that improved his pro record to 10-0, including a 4-0 record in the UFC. Incredibly, Chimaev has only been hit with one significant strike through four fights in the Octagon, as he’s completely run through everyone in his path. It has been a phenomenal start to Chimaev’s UFC career, and it looks like the promotion is now considering putting him on the fast-track to superstardom by matching him up against one of the UFC’s biggest names.

UFC ・ 9 DAYS AGO