UFC

Video: UFC 268 'Embedded' Episode 3

Sherdog
 9 days ago

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC...

www.sherdog.com

MMAWeekly.com

Miesha Tate shows off chiseled body leading up to Ketlen Vieira fight

Former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate returned to the octagon in July after five years away from competition defeating Marion Reneau by TKO. With the win, Tate quickly jumped back in the divisional rankings and booked her next fight against Ketlen Vieira and got back in the gym. Tate posted photos showing her physical transformation leading up to her return and continues to work on her strength and conditioning.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Video: Anderson Silva’s son Gabriel suffers brutal knockout loss in kickboxing match

Sons of the legendary UFC veteran Anderson Silva, Gabriel and Kalyl Silva entered the ring to compete at FightersRep 11 on Nov. 5, but only one came out victorious. Moments after Kalyl Silva scored an unanimous decision win over Melo Pamuk, his first match since scoring a devastating 8-second victory in his debut back in August, his brother Gabriel Silva took on Vincent Familari for the IKF light middleweight championship, getting knocked out cold late in the opening round.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Marlon Vera KO’s Frankie Edgar at UFC 268

A bantamweight bout featuring Frankie Edgar taking on Marlon Vera took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC 268 event at MSG. Edgar (23-10-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a nasty knockout loss to Cory Sandhagen back in February. Prior to that setback, the former UFC lightweight champion was coming off a split decision win over Pedro Munhoz.
UFC
Sherdog

Rose Namajunas Targets Carla Esparza Rematch After Title Defense at UFC 268

There’s something special about fighting in New York for Rose Namajunas. “Thug” Rose improved to 3-0 in the Empire State with a split-decision triumph over Weili Zhang in the UFC 268 co-main event at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night to successfully defend her strawweight title. Her success at the famous venue began in November 2017, when she initially captured the 115-pound belt with an upset win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217, and she also bested Jedrzejczyk in a five-round rematch at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., in April 2018.
UFC
chatsports.com

Video: Francis Ngannou completely blanks Ciryl Gane backstage at UFC 268

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou got into an awkward encounter with ex-teammate Ciryl Gane backstage at UFC 268 on Saturday. Ngannou, who was in attendance to support Kamaru Usman prior to his welterweight title fight against Colby Covington, completely ignored Gane as he walked straight past him backstage at Madison Square Garden in New York.
UFC
KHON2

UFC bestows Waianae’s Max Holloway with prestigious Forrest Griffin Community Award

Adding to his long list of UFC honors, Waianae native Max Holloway was bestowed with the Forrest Griffin Community Award on Wednesday. According to the UFC, the award recognizes “A UFC athlete for their exceptional volunteer and charity work and the meaningful impact their efforts have on the community.”. Holloway...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 267 cold open video narrated by Ron Perlman

UFC President Dana White recently released the cold open video for UFC 267, narrated by Hollywood veteran Ron Perlman, to get fans hyped for the “Blachowicz vs. Teixeira” MMA event on Sat. (Oct. 30, 2021) on ESPN+ from “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. LIVE! UFC 267 PPV Is FREE On...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Live: UFC 267 press conference video with Dana White

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held a special pre-fight press conference for select fighters competing at the upcoming UFC 267 event this Saturday afternoon (Oct. 30) from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, including light heavyweight headliners Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira as well as bantamweight co-headliners Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 267 ceremonial weigh-in video, live results

With the UFC 267 early weigh ins bagged and tagged, the promotion will ask all 30 fighters competing on the “Blachowicz vs. Teixeira” fight card to make their way back to the stage for the ceremonial festivities, streaming LIVE in the video above at 9 a.m. ET. UFC 267 goes...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White confirms the UFC will speak to Nate Diaz about fighting Khamzat Chimaev

UFC president Dana White confirmed that the UFC will speak to Nate Diaz about fighting emerging welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev is coming off of an incredible first-round submission win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 that improved his pro record to 10-0, including a 4-0 record in the UFC. Incredibly, Chimaev has only been hit with one significant strike through four fights in the Octagon, as he’s completely run through everyone in his path. It has been a phenomenal start to Chimaev’s UFC career, and it looks like the promotion is now considering putting him on the fast-track to superstardom by matching him up against one of the UFC’s biggest names.
UFC

