CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS RELEASE WR HENRY RUGGS III, WHO FACES TWO FELONY CHARGES IN FATAL CRASH

By Jay Allen
deltadailynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders released wide receiver Henry Ruggs III on Tuesday night following his involvement in a predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead. Ruggs faces felony charges of driving under the influence of...

www.deltadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pioneer Press

Murder charges: Nail hammered into heel of man whose body was dumped in rural Dakota County

Two more people were charged Monday in the beating death of a 39-year-old Minneapolis man whose body was found dumped in a rural Dakota County culvert last spring. Arturo Morales-Ceras, 34, of Minneapolis faces one count of second-degree murder, while his girlfriend, Tomasa Martinez, 30, of Minneapolis, faces one count of kidnapping, according to a news release from the Hennepin County attorney’s office. A third defendant, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, was charged Friday with second-degree murder.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henry Ruggs#Las Vegas Raiders#Wr#The Las Vegas Raiders
sunny95.com

Three arrested, fentanyl seized

COLUMBUS – A six-month undercover narcotics operation culminated this week in the arrests of three people and the seizure of nearly $1 million worth of fentanyl. The investigation, which began in May, and was carried out by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the Hilliard Division of Police led to the arrests on Thursday of two men and a woman and the confiscation of a quantity of fentanyl worth an estimated $940,000, according to a press release from Sheriff Dallas Baldwin Hilliard and Deputy Chief of Police Michael Woods.
COLUMBUS, OH
wdac.com

Area Drug Dealer Nabbed

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County Drug Task Force halted a Philadelphia-Lancaster drug operation with the arrest of a man on October 8. After receiving information that the suspect was selling cocaine and residing in Lancaster City, detectives arrested 38-year-old Larry Mills of Philadelphia after a traffic stop on Stone Mill Road in Manor Township. Mills was operating a white Jeep Cherokee and found to be in possession of about 18 grams of cocaine, 32 bags of fentanyl, 10 grams of marijuana, a digital gram scale, $1,600, and 11 suboxone films. After originally cooperating with officers, Mills began to resist arrest and bit a Manor Township Police officer on the wrist. Mills was tased and taken into custody. Both the police officer and Mills were evaluated and released from a local hospital. Mills is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count each of aggravated assault, escape, resisting arrest, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked. Mills was arraigned and remanded to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Drug dealer charged, stash found inside home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL – On November 2nd, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team served two different search warrants at homes located on the 7600-block of Old Hickory Drive. Inside the home’s, deputies located several pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, several ounces of THC oil, THC wax,...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Idaho's Newschannel 7

2 women killed in wrong-way crash on I-84

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Two women are dead after a series of crashes on Interstate 84 caused by a wrong-way driver. The wrecks were reported just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon near New Plymouth in Payette County. According to Idaho State Police, Barbara A. Swenson, a 79-year-old woman from Council...
PAYETTE COUNTY, ID
The Independent

Police charged in death of Black man shot 76 times in Atlanta

Two law enforcement officers have been charged over the killing of a man in Atlanta who was shot 76 times during an arrest attempt.Jamarion Robinson, 26, was hit dozens of times by police as 16 officers broke down the door and raided his girlfriend’s home in 2016.The incident took place because police officers believed the former college football player was responsible for pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing.Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force, have now been...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Herald and News

Woman charged with homicide after infant daughter dies of fentanyl overdose

A Klamath Falls woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with homicide in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her infant daughter in July. Kelsey Rose Randall, 24, of Klamath Falls was arrested Wednesday by Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Randall has been charged with negligent homicide and second degree manslaughter.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
The Independent

Bystanders who filmed Pennsylvania train rape could be charged, police say

Rail passengers who failed to help a woman who was allegedly raped on a Philadelphia commuter train could face criminal prosecution, police say.Police have arrested and charged homeless man Fishton Ngoy, 35, with rape after a woman was harassed and sexually assaulted during a 40-minute attack on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (Septa) train on 13 October.Authorities have said bystanders stood by and “did nothing” as the assault took place, and that anyone found to have recorded it could face charges.“I’m appalled by those who did nothing to help this woman,” Timothy Bernhardt, the superintendent of the Upper Darby...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thejustice.org

Former NFL wide receiver kills person in high-speed car crash

DRUNK DRIVER: Rugg’s blood alcohol content was found to be twice the legal limit when he was taken into custody. Former Raiders Player Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph when he rear-ended another car, as reported to NPR by prosecutors in Las Vegas. Las Vegas resident Tina O. Tintor, age 23, was killed. The accident took place in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas strip at 3:39 a.m. this past Tuesday, according to ESPN.
NFL
International Business Times

Former Florida Correctional Employee Allegedly Kills Boyfriend After He Tries To End Relationship

An ex-federal correction employee in Florida has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing her boyfriend after he tried to leave her. Atoya Holmes, 48, has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 52-year-old Verdell Goins in Miami Gardens on Sunday, police officials said. The shooting reportedly occurred when Goins, who had been dating Holmes for several years, tried to end their relationship, WTVJ reported.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Police: Ex-corrections employee fatally shot boyfriend in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A woman who used to be a federal corrections employee is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend Sunday night after he tried ending their relationship, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the intersection of Northwest 197th Lane and Northwest 29th Court. According to the suspect’s arrest...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy