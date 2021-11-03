Preview of The Elephant and the Termite

You’ve seen the photo before: a massive pile of elephant carcasses left to rot under the African sun with just their tusks removed. It’s a frequent and troubling reminder that the poaching of wild elephants for their tusks is still a major problem in African countries like Mozambique and Botswana. But according to a new study published in Science, it seems like natural selection could be stepping in—and at a puzzlingly fast rate. The study shows that some female African elephants could be evolving rapidly—over a handful of generations—to lose their tusks as a result of intense pressure from poachers.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO