Animals

Preview of The Elephant and the Termite

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWitness the creation of the waterhole, one of Africa’s greatest...

fox32chicago.com

Fish caught with live, tongue-eating parasite in its mouth

Every once in a while, nature reveals something that looks like it came straight out of a horror movie. State park workers in Texas recently revealed an image of a fish with a living parasite in its mouth, in place of its tongue. Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the photo...
HuffingtonPost

Leopard Steals Lion Cub Because Nature Shows No Mercy

A lion cub left in the bush while its mother went hunting became the hunted in a stunning video posted Tuesday. (Watch it below.) A leopard stole the baby lion and carried it alive up a tree in Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park, the clip shared by Latest Sightings shows. “At...
wildlife.org

Tuskless elephants evolve in wake of massive poaching

Ivory poaching in Mozambique has led to an increase in tuskless elephants in one park. Using video footage and photographic records, researchers found that as elephants (Loxodonta africana) were illegally hunted in Gorongosa National Park during the Mozambican Civil War, their numbers plummeted 90%, but the percentage of tuskless female elephants rose from about 18% to 51%. Writing in Science, the researchers say the change is related to “specific genes that generated a tuskless phenotype more likely to survive in the face of poaching.”
New Scientist

Do you speak elephant? With this new dictionary you will

A HERD of around 40 elephants processes across open grassland in Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park. Led by a matriarch named Valente, they are headed towards a newly felled tree, a potential food source. The tree is out of sight: perhaps the elephants detected vibrations from the impact through their feet. That’s cool, and the procession is impressive – but elephant scientist Joyce Poole isn’t sure why this particular video went viral. Since May, she and her husband Petter Granli have been posting clips of elephants daily on social media, and others are far cuter or odder.
Outdoor Life

Tuskless Elephants Are Evolving at a Rapid Pace Thanks to Ivory Poachers

You’ve seen the photo before: a massive pile of elephant carcasses left to rot under the African sun with just their tusks removed. It’s a frequent and troubling reminder that the poaching of wild elephants for their tusks is still a major problem in African countries like Mozambique and Botswana. But according to a new study published in Science, it seems like natural selection could be stepping in—and at a puzzlingly fast rate. The study shows that some female African elephants could be evolving rapidly—over a handful of generations—to lose their tusks as a result of intense pressure from poachers.
The Independent

Tuskless elephants may evolve new problems

A deep-enough wound will leave a scar, but a traumatic event in the history of an animal population may leave a mark on the genome itself. During the Mozambican Civil War (1977-92), humans killed so many elephants for their lucrative ivory that the animals seem to have evolved in the space of a generation. The result: A large number are now naturally tuskless.
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Zoo hosts Elephant Giant Pumpkin Smash

Get ready for some squash-stompin’ fun as the Indianapolis Zoo hosts its post-Halloween Elephant Giant Pumpkin Smash. Elephants from the Indianapolis Zoo stomped and ate an 850-pound pumpkin this morning! We got a peek into the fun on our show today. Grown and donated by Steve and Kathy Strickler of...
ABQJournal

Remembering an elephant’s rescue

When the new elevated elephant overlook deck at the ABQ BioPark Zoo was unveiled this month, attorney Patti Williams gazed down, looking for one elephant in particular – Irene. “I feel like I’m her fairy godmother,” said Williams, a board member of the New Mexico BioPark Society. “I was Irene’s...
pbs.org

Behind the Camera: Q&A with “The Elephant and the Termite” Filmmakers

Peabody Award-winning filmmakers Mark Deeble and Vicky Stone and their small, dedicated team spent two years of their lives camped out at a waterhole in Kenya to record life at Africa’s great wildlife meeting place. NATURE’s Sr. Audience Engagement Specialist Chelsey Saatkamp spoke with Mark and Vicky about their experience working on the film.
fwtx.com

Fort Worth Zoo Welcomes Baby Elephant, Brazos

"We have a secret," the Fort Worth Zoo wrote in a curiously vague email sent last week. Turns out that big secret was actually a little one, literally — a new baby elephant named Brazos, born Oct. 21 and making his public debut Tuesday. Brazos, named after the Brazos River...
KREM

U of I professor is studying the tuskless elephant phenomenon

BOISE, Idaho — A University of Idaho professor is part of a team that is studying the tuskless elephant phenomenon in a region of Africa. Dr. Ryan Long is an associate professor of Wildlife Sciences. He and his colleagues at Princeton University, Elephant Voices and Gorongosa National Park just published a paper in "Science" on what their research has found.
Q92

Cuteness Overload: Zoo in Texas Welcomes Baby Elephant

Brazos, a male Asian elephant, has been born at the Ft. Worth Zoo. I'm not sure what I'm most excited about! The fact that another perfectly healthy Asian elephant has been born at the Ft. Worth Zoo or that there is a Youtube channel Zoo Borns that offers videos on baby animals.
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
