Did 'Yellowstone' Draw Inspiration for Opening Credits From This HBO Hit?

By Lauren Boisvert
 6 days ago
There’s nothing like queuing up your favorite show–“Yellowstone” of course–and watching the opening credits, and…wait, that looks familiar. Fans on Reddit are having the same realization about the “Yellowstone” opening credits. Apparently, they look a lot like the “Westworld” opening credits. Which, fair. Both shows follow a similar vein, except, you...

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

