CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What to Know About Ethiopia’s Challenge in Tigray

By Mike Cohen, Samuel Gebre
Washington Post
 6 days ago

After Abiy Ahmed’s party won a majority of contested seats in a June vote, securing him a new term as Ethiopia’s prime minister, he appeared to be cementing control over Africa’s second-most-populous nation. Instead, barely four months later, his government was forced to declare a nationwide state of emergency as rebel...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Ethiopia's Oromo rebel leader predicts victory 'very soon'

A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia's government has said his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war will end "very soon" as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire. The government has rejected suggestions the rebels are within striking distance of Addis Ababa, but has ordered the capital to prepare to defend itself.
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army

Rebels fighting Ethiopia's government have played down reports that they would face a hostile population or cause a "bloodbath" if they advanced into Addis Ababa, even as tens of thousands joined a pro-military rally in the capital on Sunday. Fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and their allies have been locked in a year-long war with the government that has killed thousands and pushed many more into desperate conditions in the vast east African nation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. But the TPLF and their allies have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns some 400 kilometres from the capital, and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
PROTESTS
AFP

UN envoy visits Tigray, pleads for humanitarian access

The UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs visited Ethiopia's Tigray region Sunday, pleading for greater access for aid to civilians amid escalating clashes between rebel and government forces. During a visit to Tigrayan capital Mekele, Martin Griffiths met with the region's "de facto authorities" and insisted on "the need for humanitarian access and protection of civilians through all areas under their control," according to a UN spokesperson. Griffiths later returned to Addis Ababa. Other sources said Griffiths was in Mekele at the same time as Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union's high representative for the Horn of Africa, who was there to meet with Debretsion Gebremichael, head of the Tigray People's Liberation Front.
UNITED NATIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haile Selassie
Person
Hailemariam Desalegn
Washington Post

Rebel advance to within 200 miles of Ethiopia’s capital puts the city and wider region on edge

NAIROBI — After a year of grinding conflict in Ethiopia’s mountainous north, thousands of opposition forces this week pushed their way to within 200 miles of the capital Addis Ababa, forcing the city’s residents to gird for the possibility that the war will soon be on their doorsteps and triggering a cascade of frantic preparations across the region.
POLITICS
audacy.com

Tigray, other groups form alliance against Ethiopia's leader

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s Tigray forces on Friday joined with other armed and opposition groups around the country in an alliance against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to seek a political transition after a year of devastating war, and they left the possibility open for his exit by force. “There...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Civil Unrest#Crimes Against Humanity#Casualties#Prosperity Party#Tplf#Marxist
UN News Centre

UN chief extremely concerned by escalation of violence in Ethiopia

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, is extremely concerned by the escalation of violence in Ethiopia and the recent declaration of a state of emergency. . In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon local time in New York, his Spokesperson said “the stability of Ethiopia and the wider region is at stake.” 
FOOD & DRINKS
Columbian

Ethiopia’s PM defiant as Tigray forces advance

NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital, while a new wave of detentions of ethnic Tigrayans has begun. A move on the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
United Nations
CBS News

Tigray conflict intensifies in Ethiopia

The devastating conflict in Ethiopia is intensifying. Forces from the embattled region of Tigray are ramping up operations and taking aim at key cities closer to the capital. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joins CBSN AM from Johannesburg with the latest.
AFRICA
Birmingham Star

US Suspends Ethiopia's Duty-Free Access Over Tigray Violations

Citing 'gross violations of internationally recognized human rights,' the United States on Tuesday said it suspended Ethiopia's duty-free access to the U.S. market. Mali and Guinea will also lose access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). 'Today, President Biden announced three countries will be terminated from the AGOA...
U.S. POLITICS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Bachelet says violations ongoing in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights chief’s office is receiving ongoing reports of violations in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, including shelling and airstrikes causing civilian deaths, summary executions, large-scale displacement and a worsening humanitarian situation, she said on Wednesday. Michelle Bachelet was speaking to a news briefing in Geneva...
UNITED NATIONS
The Independent

Mexican leader: Richest in world should pay to help poorest

Mexico’s president warned Tuesday that the world is sliding from “civilization to barbarity” and called for the thousand richest people, the thousand largest private corporations and the 20 major economies to improve life for the 750 million people now existing on less than $2 dollars a day.Andrés Manuel López Obrador told the U.N. Security Council that this proposal could generate around $1 billion annually, which should go directly to the world’s poorest people “without any intermediaries, through a card or personalized electronic wallet.”In a scathing speech to the U.N.’s most powerful body, the Mexican leader sharply criticized the world’s...
ADVOCACY
NBC News

Capitol riot suspect is seeking political asylum in Belarus

A man wanted by the FBI for allegedly assaulting police officers at the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has fled to Belarus and is attempting to claim political asylum there, according to local media. Evan Neumann, who according to a March 23 District of Columbia court filing is wanted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russia sends bombers to patrol Belarus airspace as migrant crisis escalates

Two groups of migrants broke through border fences from Belarus to Poland overnight as the escalating crisis took on new, militarised dimensions with reports of violence and gunfire on the ground and Russian bombers deployed to fly overhead.Poland said the migrants were quickly identified and arrested near the village of Bialowieza, before being returned to the Belarusian border. They were carrying wire-cutting instruments, a spokesman for the Polish border service said.Both sides accused the other of inhumane treatment of the 4,000 migrants estimated to be trying to make their way to Europe. The rising hostility spurred Poland to warn...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy