Best Buy is selling an upgraded model of our favorite KitchenAid mixer for $250 off right now

By Nicole Briese, Melissa Lee and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 6 days ago
This KitchenAid mixer is an updated version of the best mixer we've ever tried, and you can get it for $280 off at Best Buy right now. KitchenAid/Best Buy/Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you've got a chef on your gift list this holiday season, there's no kitchen product that will be of more use than a stand mixer , and more specifically, a KitchenAid stand mixer. If you've been waiting to pick one up, you're in luck: an upgraded Pro version of the KitchenAid 5-quart model —a.k.a. the best model we've ever tried—just dropped below $250 at Best Buy.

Shoppers can nab the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus today for $219.99, a whopping $280 off its usual $499.99. This is a great deal for this mixer—the lowest price we've seen this year, and fully $60 cheaper than it was when we wrote about it in January.

We've tried out both the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan model ($429.95) and the upgraded KitchenAid Professional 600 Series mixer ($469), with the former earning the title as our all-time favorite stand mixer —even after multiple rounds of testing—for its durable, reliable build and quiet motor. The main differences between the Pro on sale here and our favorite model? A higher wattage (450 for the Pro versus 325) and a bowl-lift design instead of the tilt-and-lock base.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJmbz_0cldnSqi00
The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus has a unique bowl design and more power than prior models. KitchenAid/Best Buy

With the Pro version on sale, you get multiple attachments with your purchase, including a metal wire whip, a nylon-coated flat beater and a dough hook, all of which we found easy to put on, remove and clean. The bowl itself is dishwasher-safe, and the metal construction is designed to last for the long haul.

Note that this one may arrive after the holidays, but with such a coveted gift, we'd be willing to bet your recipient won't mind—especially at this Black Friday -worthy price.

Get the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Mixer at Best Buy for $219.99 (save $280).

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
