CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Re: Need a good bar rec to watch game Friday in DC/NOVA area

By GoHokies84 Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so many bars closing, thats a great question. I would suggest Spider Kellys...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washingtonian.com

12 DC-Area Brunches Where Bacon Is the Star

Like most sane folks in the food world, we’re glad the bacon-blasted early aughts are over. But there’s still a time and a place for massive amounts of bacon—in places you’d never expect!—and that time is brunch. Here are a few spots where swine is the star, not the side dish.
RESTAURANTS
sportswar.com

Greatest night ever on a board was the Sabre during the

Lot's of new faces being folded in, and searching for reliable points -- 133743Hokie 11/10/2021 3:23PM. Man, did I do a bad job of making my point with my original post . . . -- HokieKip 11/10/2021 12:28PM. You could have just left it at "there is never a bad...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rec#Food Drink#Dc Nova#Ballston Clarendon#Vt
northernvirginiamag.com

Popular DC Chinese-Korean Joint Will Open First NoVA Location

CHIKO is a Chinese-Korean not-quite-fast-casual concept that already has four locations in the DMV. Finally, they’ve arrived at that final letter, opening its first Virginia location on November 10. CHIKO’s hip but accessible dishes range from clever to almost-snarky takes on crowd-pleasers: their orange-ish chicken comes with both crispy garlic...
RESTAURANTS
Arkansas Times

Red and the Revelers at Four Quarter Bar Friday night

11/12. Four Quarter Bar. 10 p.m. Fingers crossed we stay the course to post-pandemic safety, because Greg “Red” Padilla’s “Rainy Day Suggestion” (hint: the suggestion is to smoke weed) isn’t the kind of song that translates the same way over a livestream. It’s tailor-made for barroom singing, something that’s been in short supply for a while. This Mobile, Alabama, outfit has a big room sound and Four Quarter’s is a small stage, a combination that always supercharges this clandestine Argenta space.
RESTAURANTS
Mercury News

Bay Area TV Sports: What to watch on Thursday-Friday

Ladies Euro: Aramco Saudi International (early Fri.) 1 a.m. GOLF. Asia-Pacific Amateur Champ. (early Fri.) 2 a.m. ESPN2. ATP Paris: early rounds; BJK Cup: group staging 3 p.m. TENNIS. ATP Paris: early rounds; BJK Cup: finals group stage (early Fri.) 2:30 a.m. TENNIS. Friday TV/Radio. College football. Princeton at Dartmouth...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Washingtonian.com

Star Athletes’ Departures a Boon for DC-Area Realtors

While the decisions to trade away John Wall and Max Scherzer were a disappointment for Washington-area sports fans, their departures have been a boon for local real estate agents. Wall, the former Washington Wizards point guard, and Scherzer, the ex Washington Nationals pitcher, have each recently secured deals to sell...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

PHOTOS: DC area sees some flooding

Storms hit the D.C. area Friday and brought heavy rain and winds. The storms could bring the area’s worst coastal flooding since Hurricane Isabel in 2003, the National Weather Service says. Some areas where flooding happened include the Tidal Basin in D.C., Alexandria, Virginia, and Annapolis, Maryland. 360p. 720p. HD.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

What will Halloween weather be like this year in the DC area?

Good news, all you ghouls and goblins: The forecast for Halloween is shaping up to be more treat than trick, but it won’t be perfect. After Friday’s blustery rain and storms, Saturday — All Hallow’s Eve Eve — is expected to be breezy with highs in the 60s, although occasional showers are likely.
ENVIRONMENT
urbanturf.com

What Between $575,000-$600,000 Buys in the DC Area

The latest edition of What X Buys rounds up three options in the DC area for prospective homebuyers with a budget of $575,000-600,000. A stairway with a glass partition leads up to this one-bedroom unit on the top floor of a Bloomingdale rowhouse. The living room has a bay window beneath a cupola and an adjacent sitting nook with a deep skylight, and the kitchen has a marble-topped breakfast bar island, lacquered blue-green cabinets and dark wood cabinets, and a feather-like chevron marble tile backsplash. The bedroom has a custom patterned accent wall, a walk-in closet with built-in storage, and direct access to the private roof deck with views of the Washington Monument.
REAL ESTATE
fox8tv.com

Fox8 Feel Good Friday

It would be ghastly to not talk about Halloween related stories in this week’s Feel Good Friday. So we begin by checking out a bizarre Halloween tradition in suburban Cleveland. It is called the annual pumpkin roll. Now, this event started off as a prank by a bunch of high...
CELEBRATIONS
sportswar.com

Cool athletic department of revenue database (link)

Cool athletic department of revenue database (link) -- BobG 11/10/2021 08:23AM. No, it is about money. No guarantee of success, but can’t succeed w/o it. -- marcbvtgm 11/10/2021 11:23AM. We each have funny ways of framing things, diversity is good! :) ** -- NokieHokie 11/10/2021 10:55AM. So in the power...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Maybe Whit can hit up Wyatt Teller for a large donation.

Maybe Whit can hit up Wyatt Teller for a large donation. -- two91hokies 11/09/2021 10:00AM. Met Teller at a local b'fest dinner after the OSU loss around Atl... -- banishedtothelounge 11/09/2021 12:20PM. Hold on now, Teller has always been my guy. CC has to go somewhere else... ** -- Hokie_N_NC...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy