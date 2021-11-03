Re: Need a good bar rec to watch game Friday in DC/NOVA area

The latest edition of What X Buys rounds up three options in the DC area for prospective homebuyers with a budget of $575,000-600,000. A stairway with a glass partition leads up to this one-bedroom unit on the top floor of a Bloomingdale rowhouse. The living room has a bay window beneath a cupola and an adjacent sitting nook with a deep skylight, and the kitchen has a marble-topped breakfast bar island, lacquered blue-green cabinets and dark wood cabinets, and a feather-like chevron marble tile backsplash. The bedroom has a custom patterned accent wall, a walk-in closet with built-in storage, and direct access to the private roof deck with views of the Washington Monument.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO