Occupancy Sensor Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

The "Global Vegan Cheese Market" is predicted to reach a high CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2028). Vegan cheese is a category of non-dairy, plant-based cheese product. Vegan cheese ranges from soft fresh cheeses to aged and cultured hard gradable cheeses. Vegan cheese is made with vegetables, rich in proteins, fats and milks (plant milks). It is also made from sesame, sunflower, nuts (cashew, pine nut, peanuts and almond) and soybeans. It also uses other ingredients: coconut oil, nutritional yeast, tapioca, rice, potatoes, and spices. Three key reasons driving the trend towards plant-based cheese alternatives are rising cases of lactose intolerance, ethical concerns about animal welfare, and dairy's environmental footprint. The vegan cheese industry has seen double-digit growth over the past few years. According to a statistics, sales of plant-based cheese grew 41% through August 2020, while sales of regular dairy cheese were flat. Taking inspiration from the popularity of plant-based milk, vegan cheese innovators have started developing cashew, almond and oat-based formulations. While many key players are focusing on vegan mozzarella, it is a good foundation for growth because pizza holds a very large share in the food industry. Burger King, one of the largest fast-food chains in the United States, introduced a meatless version of its signature burger. Burger King partnered with Impossible Food, a vegan company, to deliver the new burger.

ECONOMY ・ 5 HOURS AGO