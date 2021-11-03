CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

It is possible that the AAC could also take JMU in lieu of either team too

By VTHokie2000 Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would all depend on which schools...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aac#Jmu#Play Ball
The Spun

Luke Fickell Landed A Big Commitment At Cincinnati Today

College football fans aren’t the only ones taking notice of what coach Luke Fickell is building in Cincinnati. On Tuesday, Fickell and his staff landed a big commitment out of the class of 2023 in linebacker Trevor Carter. Carter is ranked in the ESPN 300. According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren,...
CINCINNATI, OH
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

CFP Rankings are a mess after Georgia at No. 1

The second CFP rankings were released Tuesday night, and to no one’s surprise, Georgia football remains the No.1 team in the country. However, after ranking the Dawgs correctly, the committee got it all wrong. Georgia was the only team to impress last week as the Dawgs beat Missouri by five...
GEORGIA STATE
sportswar.com

Virginia Tech Football: Injury News And Gearing Up For Duke

Virginia Tech returns to Blacksburg this weekend after a 17-3 loss to Boston College. The Hokies are beat up, but turn their attention to the Blue Devils in the final home game of the season, where they’ll honor over 20 players for Senior Day. Braxton Burmeister and Brock Hoffman. Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
247Sports

Alabama overtakes Georgia for No. 1-ranked class

With the addition of Canadian defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings on Tuesday morning, Alabama has overtaken Georgia atop the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. With a score of 95.12, Nick Saban and company made the leap from the two spot but into No. 1, a position it occupied earlier this fall.
ALABAMA STATE
dcsportsking.com

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa hit with cheap shot by Penn State DT on sideline

Somehow officials missed an egregious cheap shot on Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa along the Penn State sidelines Saturday. Tagovailoa was pushed out of bounds on a third quarter play. His momentum carried him into a sea of white jerseys in enemy territory. Then Penn State defensive tackle Fred Hansard decked Tagovailoa, pushing the Terrapins QB to the ground.
MARYLAND STATE
WHSV

JMU teams won’t be eligible for CAA championships if Sun Belt move announced

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sports teams at James Madison University likely won’t be eligible to play in Colonial Athletic Association postseason tournaments throughout the remainder of the 2021-2022 academic year. JMU confirmed the news to WHSV Wednesday night. It was first reported by Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. If...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

We should make it, right? Will we be in the top 32 and get a home game?

Women’s soccer tournament selection this afternoon @ 4:30. Streamed by ncaa ** -- Hokie`79 11/08/2021 12:03PM. We should make it, right? Will we be in the top 32 and get a home game? -- MVIII 11/08/2021 1:53PM. I recall us beating Arkansas in 2018.They were ranked higher but we seemed...
SOCCER
sportswar.com

Louisville just pulled a VT...wvu is 4-5 now

There’s a difference losing to #4, #11 & #14 vs losing to Cuse & BC -- Hokie535 11/06/2021 11:34PM. Funny thing is - WVU's defense is #59 and VT's is #60 in yds allowed -- VPI_1998 11/07/2021 05:40AM. Actually what matters is you talked how VT would “punk” WVU all...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Latest Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is reportedly in the mix to land one of the biggest openings in college football this year. According to a report, Sanders has interviewed for the TCU gig. The Horned Frogs parted ways with longtime head coach Gary Patterson earlier this month and are in need of a new head coach.
NFL
Sportico

Cincinnati Chases Football Playoff as Under Armour Flees Deal

On Saturday afternoon, the University of Cincinnati football team survived a late scare against unranked Tulsa to keep its magical season on track. The Bearcats are now 9-0 and ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll, with an unprecedented College Football Playoff berth in reach. ESPN’s popular College GameDay show was on campus for the first time, alongside a sold out crowd of more than 37,000. It’s the type of season that shoe companies have historically paid big bucks to be a part of—which, in Cincinnati’s case, makes for a particularly awkward story of college football’s Cinderella and her slipper. The Bearcats are...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

College Football Playoff Selection Committee Releases New Top 25

The new College Football Playoff top 25 rankings are out. Tuesday night, in between ESPN’s college basketball double-header from Madison Square Garden, the College Football Playoff selection committee released its new set of rankings. This is the second set of rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee, which released...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy