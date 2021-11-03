Is Utah the only Pac-12 school that sponsors lacrosse?

-- Travis Dye is amazing. I've said it before, but it deserves to be repeated, he isn't the biggest, fastest or strongest guy out there, but he always makes positive plays when he has the ball in his hands. He had four touchdowns on four-straight carries. That's mind-boggling. The announcers made a reference to his statline and how crazy it was and they were right -- 14 carries, 35 yards, 4 TDs. UCLA had him bottled up most of the day, but he just continued to plug away and when they got in the redzone, he was money.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO