The weather is becoming colder, the nights are longer than the days, and the sky is often uniformly grey. Autumn is here, and as much as I love to drink hot apple cider and look at the colorful leaves, it’s hard to deny that I become a little more glum this time of year. This is how I felt when I drove to Delight Flower Farm to interview Maggie Taylor, the founder and owner, about their business and agricultural practices one Friday morning. During my time with her I was reminded that life still develops and evolves through the season of death, and that this dreary time of year can still bring surprises.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO