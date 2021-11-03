Hopefully they would be bright enough not to

Almost since the start of the College Football Playoff in 2014, people (including us, obviously) have complained that more teams should be included. We may get our wish before too long. Earlier this year, the playoff management committee presented a plan to expand the playoff — the first ranking for which will be released today — to 12 teams, and that committee is meeting this week to discuss it. It would be a four-round playoff, with four teams earning a bye into the second round.

