College Sports

Hopefully they would be bright enough not to

By Tombo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRun a potential coach through during the peak of their work out...

FanSided

CFP Rankings are a mess after Georgia at No. 1

The second CFP rankings were released Tuesday night, and to no one’s surprise, Georgia football remains the No.1 team in the country. However, after ranking the Dawgs correctly, the committee got it all wrong. Georgia was the only team to impress last week as the Dawgs beat Missouri by five...
GEORGIA STATE
I liked Patterson. I'd thought he could do well as the starter...

..if given time to develop. I'm sure he'd have had bad games, he was a project. But in the end, you don't develop on the bench. Even guys like Bryan Randall and Tyrod Taylor - them in their first year vs. them in their senior seasons, very different. Fuente doesn't seem to give guys a chance to learn from their mistakes.
FOOTBALL
Monday Thoughts: An Offensive Low-Point Puts Fuente on the Brink

There’s an air of acceptance now that this is going to be Justin Fuente’s last season at Virginia Tech. If he is retained as head coach after the way this season has gone/is going, then he should get Comeback Coach of the Year, though I know that’s not a thing anywhere.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Anyone still thinking we pull off another win?

I doubted any wins when we had five left, but found a way to beat the 2nd worse team in our league in GT. Duke was a good chance, but man, they just put up 20-something against Pitt! And, it's a home game, where we forgot how to win. Moons will have to align to win two to become bowl eligible.
FOOTBALL
Another Long Night In Boston For Virginia Tech

Here we go with the latest round of “finding a different way to say the same thing.” We got a break from that last week, as the Hokies beat Georgia Tech. Then disaster struck for Virginia Tech in Chestnut Hill. Starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister got hurt early, and the offense was doomed without him.
FOOTBALL
A scary stat on a VT rebuild

Scott Frost is in his 5th year at Nebraska and his record there is 15-27 despite being a prized hire 5 years ago. His recruiting classes have been ranked 23, 17, 20, & 20, which VT will be hard to match. Our rebuild might be longer and tougher than most expect.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Louisville just pulled a VT...wvu is 4-5 now

There’s a difference losing to #4, #11 & #14 vs losing to Cuse & BC -- Hokie535 11/06/2021 11:34PM. Funny thing is - WVU's defense is #59 and VT's is #60 in yds allowed -- VPI_1998 11/07/2021 05:40AM. Actually what matters is you talked how VT would “punk” WVU all...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Shane and USC takes Florida to Woodshed

Loved watching Shane and the Beamer family celebrate and Frank a proud dad. USC beat Florida with their third string QB who ran scout team in practice. This kid was playing for St. Francis of Pennsylvania last year. Shane knows talent more the Fu who chased off Hooker and Patterson who are both starting for Tennessee and North Dakota South respectively. Too bad we didn’t give Shane closer consideration vs the supposed QB whisperer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ehh...lets compare apples to apples. Fu year 1 vs Shane year1

How do we know they were run off...serious question...I've never understood -- hok1eboy 11/07/2021 4:04PM. Because he beat Florida? You have NO idea what Shanes ceiling is. -- Techsupport 11/07/2021 4:04PM. Happy to see Shane on the winning side 5 -2 overall but only 2-4 conference ** -- anotherdamnyankeehokie 11/07/2021...
FOOTBALL
Do Y'all Recall A Couple Years Ago...??

When Duke played here on a Friday night, and ran up the score on Tech well past what was needed? Kind of showed a mean side of ol' Coach Cutt. Not a good look. He seemed to go out of his way to rub our noses in it, like fake punts with a 20 pt. lead, etc.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Always feel like i have to say this.. EVERYBODY thought Fu was a homerun

100% hindsight. Decisions like the extension and hiring need to be -- Seikoh_04 11/09/2021 3:21PM. You're responsible for anything you sign in the real world. When its a -- n2beaches 11/09/2021 3:35PM. Then Whit really screwed up as soon as he walked in the door. -- HokieinATL07 11/09/2021 4:08PM. You...
BLACKSBURG, VA
High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

College Football Playoff Selection Committee Releases New Top 25

The new College Football Playoff top 25 rankings are out. Tuesday night, in between ESPN’s college basketball double-header from Madison Square Garden, the College Football Playoff selection committee released its new set of rankings. This is the second set of rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee, which released...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FiveThirtyEight

A 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Be Big Enough … 90 Percent Of The Time

Almost since the start of the College Football Playoff in 2014, people (including us, obviously) have complained that more teams should be included. We may get our wish before too long. Earlier this year, the playoff management committee presented a plan to expand the playoff — the first ranking for which will be released today — to 12 teams, and that committee is meeting this week to discuss it. It would be a four-round playoff, with four teams earning a bye into the second round.
COLLEGE SPORTS

