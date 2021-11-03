CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OpenDime: How to Easily Pay or Gift Someone With Physical Bitcoin

In this tutorial, YouTuber and Bitcoin educator BTC Sessions...

jilaxzone.com

Here’s how to easily use Emoji on Windows 11

Who says Windows PC is boring? Have fun with Emojis!. Emoji started back in smartphone, but that doesn’t mean you can only have fun when you are using smartphone. With its new iteration of Windows, Microsoft this time has made it easy for anyone to access and use Emoji. Check out below on how easy you can access and use the Emojis on Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
cryptonews.com

Zimbabwe Eyes Crypto, Brave Solana, BTC & ETH Investments Flows + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The Zimbabwean government is weighing options of adopting cryptocurrency as a legal payment service and is consulting various stakeholders on the merits of the virtual currency, local outlet The Sunday News reported. Charles Wekwete, the country’s Permanent Secretary and Head of e-government Technology Unit in the Office of the President, reportedly stated that “consultations with the private sector are underway” at the Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) information communication technologies (ICT) Summit.
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Raoul Pal & Vitalik Buterin: Building the Value Exchange Layer of the Internet

What is the definition of the value exchange layer of the Internet? How does the transfer of value work in decentralizing economies? How do Web 3.0 and the finance industry converge? What transformation will it bring to institutions and individuals? Raoul Pal, CEO and founder of Real Vision interviews Vitalik Buterin, Chief Scientist at Ethereum Foundation.
INTERNET
cryptonews.com

Polkadot, Cardano and HUH Token: 4 Must-Know Tips For Investing In Cryptocurrency

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Polkadot, Cardano and HUH Token. If you are not someone who is familiar with the cryptocurrency world these names are likely to mean nothing to you. Bitcoin was the original trailblazers of cryptocurrency and since then there has been an explosion of cryptocurrencies on the market. More and more people are turning their attention to cryptocurrency as investors are understanding the depth and potential profit that it can bring to them. Regardless of whether you are a beginner or a well-seasoned pro, there is always more to learn, and here are 4 must-know tips for investing in cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Crypto Market Sentiment Steps into Positive Zone, Led by Tether

Crypto market sentiment has continued its upwards trajectory, re-entering the positive zone for the first time since late August. The average 7-day moving crypto market sentiment score (sentscore) for ten major cryptoassets is now 6.04, up from 5.91 seen a week ago, according to the market sentiment analysis service Omenics.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Willy Woo: Bitcoin Price and On-Chain Analytics

Willy Woo, founder of The Bitcoin Forecast, describes his experience locating and refining what he now identifies as the most important metrics to watch. He walks viewers through his charts on topics such as identifying Bitcoin supply shocks, monitoring Bitcoin whale activity, and recognizing patterns in the "Hodlers." Interviewed by...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Correct, Altcoins Follow

Bitcoin price is correcting gains below USD 65,000. Ethereum traded below the USD 4,650 support, XRP is testing USD 1.20. IOTX extended its rally above the USD 0.22 level. Bitcoin price failed to stay above the USD 66,500 support level. BTC extended decline below the USD 65,500 support level and is currently (04:20 UTC) trading below USD 65,000. There is a risk of a move towards USD 63,200.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin’s Major Upgrade Taproot Set for Activation This Week

The much-anticipated Bitcoin (BTC) upgrade, Taproot, is expected to finally be activated this week. Per taproot.watch, the upgrade will activate in 872 blocks from the time of writing, or in estimated 6 days. Taproot is a major event and a major upgrade - the largest one since SegWit, which was...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Three Can’t-Miss Play-to-Earn Projects Driving the Gamefi Sector

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. The blockchain gaming industry is still in its infancy, yet the attention it has garnered to date suggests a highly prosperous future. In recent months, scores of gamefi projects have rolled off the production line, enriching both early investors and the players and guilds clever enough to take full advantage of their integrated defi mechanisms.
FIFA
cryptonews.com

Did the Crypto Market Just Hit 3 Trillion? It Depends on Whom You Ask

A discussion about the current crypto market capitalization has reemerged in the cryptoverse, as some data providers claim it has already surpassed a record USD 3 trillion, while others place it considerably lower. According to the popular coin tracking site CoinGecko, the total market capitalization of the crypto market stood...
STOCKS
familytreemagazine.com

Protected: How to Easily Search MyHeritage Records in 6 Steps

Sign up for the Family Tree Newsletter and receive 10 research forms as a special thank you!. Make the most of the millions of genealogy records and family trees on MyHeritage with this at-a-glance guide!

