OpenDime: How to Easily Pay or Gift Someone With Physical Bitcoin

What happened: $337,063,342 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 3KCMGsiNVhupAbmuSW2K1HGwAKDFPWwUiq. $337 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 3ELFXnaLivVJzw7s2FBdqgKsGKB4rVT8ma. Why it matters:...
A mother-of-eight who refuses to buy her children any Christmas gifts has hit back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting that her family's frugal festivities have made her kids happier than ever, while helping her to save $700 a year. Decluttering coach Angie Wipf, 35, from Alberta, Canada,...
A pilot accidentally dropped his iPhone onto the runway at 50 mph while taking off. When the runway was cleared, air traffic control dispatched staff to retrieve the phone. Ground crew and air traffic control discovered the phone wasn't shattered and still worked. As the pilot of a Seminole airplane...
This Reddit scenario - or argument, perhaps - has the internet heavily invested. A ‘happily married man’ took to Reddit to post what appears to be an opinion about how to handle marital arguments which is pretty unpopular, if the comments are anything to go by. The poster, who we...
If you've already saved $1,000, $5,000 or $25,000 for investing, congratulations! Sometimes the biggest hurdle to investing is tucking away those first small sums. But now that you're in the habit of...
If you’ve ever lent a friend money and then faced the challenge of asking for it back some time later, you know how awkward that interaction can be. While digital apps like Venmo and Cash App have made it easier to pay someone back in the moment, there’s still the emotional matter of sending the request — because in reality, money can be a difficult conversation to have with anyone, let alone friends.
My garage is short on outlets. In this video I’m showing you how to add new outlets to an existing wall, without damaging or repairing drywall! This is a very easy project and a great solution to adding outlets to a room. Check out the video HERE. Also, check out...
Who says Windows PC is boring? Have fun with Emojis!. Emoji started back in smartphone, but that doesn’t mean you can only have fun when you are using smartphone. With its new iteration of Windows, Microsoft this time has made it easy for anyone to access and use Emoji. Check out below on how easy you can access and use the Emojis on Windows 11.
Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The Zimbabwean government is weighing options of adopting cryptocurrency as a legal payment service and is consulting various stakeholders on the merits of the virtual currency, local outlet The Sunday News reported. Charles Wekwete, the country’s Permanent Secretary and Head of e-government Technology Unit in the Office of the President, reportedly stated that “consultations with the private sector are underway” at the Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) information communication technologies (ICT) Summit.
What is the definition of the value exchange layer of the Internet? How does the transfer of value work in decentralizing economies? How do Web 3.0 and the finance industry converge? What transformation will it bring to institutions and individuals? Raoul Pal, CEO and founder of Real Vision interviews Vitalik Buterin, Chief Scientist at Ethereum Foundation.
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. Polkadot, Cardano and HUH Token. If you are not someone who is familiar with the cryptocurrency world these names are likely to mean nothing to you. Bitcoin was the original trailblazers of cryptocurrency and since then there has been an explosion of cryptocurrencies on the market. More and more people are turning their attention to cryptocurrency as investors are understanding the depth and potential profit that it can bring to them. Regardless of whether you are a beginner or a well-seasoned pro, there is always more to learn, and here are 4 must-know tips for investing in cryptocurrency.
Crypto market sentiment has continued its upwards trajectory, re-entering the positive zone for the first time since late August. The average 7-day moving crypto market sentiment score (sentscore) for ten major cryptoassets is now 6.04, up from 5.91 seen a week ago, according to the market sentiment analysis service Omenics.
Willy Woo, founder of The Bitcoin Forecast, describes his experience locating and refining what he now identifies as the most important metrics to watch. He walks viewers through his charts on topics such as identifying Bitcoin supply shocks, monitoring Bitcoin whale activity, and recognizing patterns in the "Hodlers." Interviewed by...
Bitcoin price is correcting gains below USD 65,000. Ethereum traded below the USD 4,650 support, XRP is testing USD 1.20. IOTX extended its rally above the USD 0.22 level. Bitcoin price failed to stay above the USD 66,500 support level. BTC extended decline below the USD 65,500 support level and is currently (04:20 UTC) trading below USD 65,000. There is a risk of a move towards USD 63,200.
The much-anticipated Bitcoin (BTC) upgrade, Taproot, is expected to finally be activated this week. Per taproot.watch, the upgrade will activate in 872 blocks from the time of writing, or in estimated 6 days. Taproot is a major event and a major upgrade - the largest one since SegWit, which was...
Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. The blockchain gaming industry is still in its infancy, yet the attention it has garnered to date suggests a highly prosperous future. In recent months, scores of gamefi projects have rolled off the production line, enriching both early investors and the players and guilds clever enough to take full advantage of their integrated defi mechanisms.
A discussion about the current crypto market capitalization has reemerged in the cryptoverse, as some data providers claim it has already surpassed a record USD 3 trillion, while others place it considerably lower. According to the popular coin tracking site CoinGecko, the total market capitalization of the crypto market stood...
Sign up for the Family Tree Newsletter and receive 10 research forms as a special thank you!. Make the most of the millions of genealogy records and family trees on MyHeritage with this at-a-glance guide!
Bitcoin price is up 5%, and it traded to a new all-time high above USD 68,000. Ethereum also traded to a new all-time high above USD 4,800, XRP is consolidating gains. LRC and BAT are up over 27%. Bitcoin price remained in a steady uptrend, and it broke the USD...
Comments / 0