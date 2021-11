It's first-and-goal at the 3-yard line for a moose on the loose on the South Dakota State campus in Brookings. Video taken by multiple people shows a moose on the SDSU campus and Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Friday afternoon. One video by Dalton Heintz shows the moose in the middle of the field and running toward the end zone before running out the sidelines at about the 3-yard line and exiting the stadium.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO