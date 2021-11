BOSTON — We’re still in the very early stages of the 2021-22 NBA campaign. For the Boston Celtics — and, realistically, many teams across the league — that means the coaching staff will be playing around with lineups and rotation strategies for the next few weeks. With so many capable candidates for both reserve and starter minutes making up the C’s roster, first-year head coach Ime Udoka certainly has his work cut out.

