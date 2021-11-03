Two Gold Awards for UK Based Businesswoman

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai proudly shared social media images from her wedding day to Asser Malik. The nuptials took place on Nov. 9 at home in England. Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai got married! The 24-year-old Pakistani activist said “I do” to partner Asser Malik on November 9 at their home in Birmingham, England. Malala shared images from the wedding day to Instagram, which can be seen HERE, alongside a sweet message about her special day. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” she wrote. “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

WORLD ・ 16 HOURS AGO