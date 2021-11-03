CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

OCC Commits to Next Step on Climate Risk for Banks

By Sarah Dougherty
NRDC
NRDC
 9 days ago

One of the biggest moves for climate finance today, among all the news coming out of COP26, was a commitment from one of our largest financial regulators to include climate considerations in their bank oversight. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) here in the US committed to putting...

www.nrdc.org

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Bank of England takes next steps in digital money plan

The Bank of England and the Treasury are to launch a formal consultation on a UK central bank digital currency. This evaluation of the design and possible benefits of a new kind of digital money is a further step towards its possible creation. The currency, for use by households and...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Bank of England, HM Treasury, Announce Next Steps on Central Bank Digital Currency

A digital pound is taking another step forward, according to a statement by the UK government. HM Treasury and the Bank of England have announced a forthcoming consultation to set out their assessment of the case for a UK central bank digital currency or CBDC. This includes the merits of further work to develop an operational and technology model for a UK CBDC. If any decision is ever made to pursue a CBDC any launch will take place in the second half of the decade if not later.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Powell highlights Fed's commitment to 'inclusive' recovery

Inequality can prevent the U.S. economy from reaching its potential, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday, and he underscored the Fed's commitment to reducing unemployment as broadly as possible, including among disadvantaged groups. “While monetary policy does not target any particular group of people ... we are attentive to disparities in the labor market, rather than just the headline numbers,” Powell said in remarks to a conference Tuesday on diversity and inclusion. Powell's comments illustrate one reason why the Fed has been hesitant to reverse its low-interest rate policies even as inflation has spiked to three-decade highs this...
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

Understanding How Unit Trusts (UTs) Work

A unit trust is an investment, usually good for beginning investors, that is similar to, but not the same as a mutual fund. Unit trusts pass profits directly to investors instead of reinvesting them in the fund. A unit trust … Continue reading → The post Understanding How Unit Trusts (UTs) Work appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occ#Climate Finance#Climate Risk
The Independent

Bank branch network dwindles further after another 267 closures

The number of bank branches in Britain shrank by another 5% in the spring after more than 250 were axed as the pandemic accelerated closures, new figures from the City watchdog have revealed.Data from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) shows that 267 bank and building society branches were closed permanently between April and June, leaving the overall network 4.55% smaller at 5,599.The closures meant less than two-thirds of the UK population (60.1%) are now within 2km of a bank branch, down from 61.8% in the first quarter of 2021.It also saw a drop in the proportion of those within 5km...
ECONOMY
American Banker

Boards should drive banks' climate risk efforts: OCC chief

WASHINGTON — Bank boards should turn up the heat on senior managers to gauge their institutions’ vulnerability to climate change, said the head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. In a speech Monday, acting Comptroller Michael Hsu made one of the most direct appeals yet by a...
ENVIRONMENT
NRDC

Green Banks: Taking Climate Finance from Pledge to Project

A key theme at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow is how—and when—wealthy nations will deliver on their promise to mobilize public and private finance to help developing countries reduce their own emissions and adapt to the worsening impacts of climate change. Amidst concerns about missed targets and announcements of new pledges, it’s important to remember that the true measure of success or failure will be whether climate finance pledges are translated into actual projects. As NRDC’s President, Manish Bapna, noted during a COP26 event co-hosted by NRDC: “In five years the metric won’t be how much money signs up for private or public finance, but what are the projects being funded and what is the impact of those projects, and in that context the role of green banks and the role of local development finance institutions plays an absolutely critical role.”
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Bank Leaders Need to Take Climate Change Risk Seriously -U.S. Regulator

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator is calling on the leaders of large banks to more seriously assess and manage their risk to climate change, including exposure to a possible carbon tax. Michael Hsu, the acting Comptroller of the Currency, said in a speech Monday that bank boards should press...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Jobs
American Banker

Virginia bank merger delayed over OCC flags

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has raised “certain regulatory concerns” about Blue Ridge Bankshares that are expected to delay its merger with FVCBankcorp, the two Virginia companies warned. Blue Ridge has started an “initiative” to address issues cited by the OCC about its national bank unit, according...
VIRGINIA STATE
dsnews.com

Examining Climate Risks and Financial Stability

U.S. Department of Treasury has identified climate change as an “emerging and increasing threat to U.S. financial stability.”. The new report by the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) was created after President Biden signed Executive Order 14030 on May 20 which ordered the U.S. Treasury to develop a comprehensive strategy to measure the climate-related financial risk to federal programs and assets.
ENVIRONMENT
insurancebusinessmag.com

AXA strengthens climate commitments

AXA has announced that it has extended its commitment to fight climate change by setting several new milestones in its approach to the energy sector. The insurance giant is strengthening its oil and gas exclusions, with a specific focus on unconventional activities and new greenfield explorations. “The climate emergency requires...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Insurance Journal

Bank of England to Push Banks, Insurers on Climate Risk Capital Requirements

The Bank of England will crack down from next year on banks and insurers that do not hold enough capital to cover risks from climate change, while also considering bespoke safety buffers. Climate-related financial risks are partially captured by existing frameworks, but there are gaps, the BoE said on Thursday...
ECONOMY
Reuters

British banks, insurers face climate risk capital crackdown

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will crack down from next year on banks and insurers that do not hold enough capital to cover risks from climate change, while also considering bespoke safety buffers. Climate-related financial risks are partially captured by existing frameworks, but there are gaps,...
ENVIRONMENT
NRDC

Sustainable Finance: Key Theme for the US-China Cooperation

The U.S. and China are the two largest economies in the world, each with great influence, including on investment and the financial system. As the latest IPCC report suggests, the world is on track to reach and surpass 1.5 degrees of warming within the next two decades, if urgent actions are not taken. The U.S. and Chinese governments must require the financial sector to take more action beyond committing to net-zero. Institutions in the financial sector must establish science-based targets, robust disclosures, and clear plans to ensure their actions will have an impact on the economy, and their respective governments must put these initiatives into real action through coordinated financial regulation. As the G20 Summit rapidly approaches (October 30-31, 2021), one of the key topics will be about sustainable finance and risks to the financial system from climate change. This puts a spotlight on the recently re-established Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG), jointly chaired by the USA and China[i]. The working group will be “central for coordinating international efforts to mobilize sustainable finance, which is crucial to achieve a global green and sustainable recovery.”
FOREIGN POLICY
abc17news.com

G20 make commitments on climate neutrality, coal financing

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies have made a compromise commitment to reach carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a two-day summit that was laying the groundwork for the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. According to Sunday’s final communique, the Group of 20 leaders also agreed to end public financing for coal-fired power generation abroad, but set no target for phasing out coal domestically — a clear nod to top carbon polluters China and India. Without solid commitments, momentum could be lost for the larger annual talks in Glasgow, where countries from around the globe will be represented, including poor ones most vulnerable to rising seas, desertification and other effects.
ENVIRONMENT
EurekAlert

A climate policy framework to deal with existential climate risk

International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis. As the impacts of climate change become more severe and limits to adaptation draw near, vulnerable communities will need different kinds of finance to build resilience and transform how they protect themselves. Work by IIASA researchers has culminated in a new policy brief, which lays out a finance framework for such climate risk and provides relevant model insight to inform international debates around adaptation and Loss and Damage.
ENVIRONMENT
NRDC

NRDC

New York City, NY
308
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

NRDC works to safeguard the earth—its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends.

 https://www.nrdc.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy