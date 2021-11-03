CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cox’s Knicks Go leads 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic odds

By dantrannbc
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Cox’s Knicks Go opens as the 5-2 favorite to lead the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic odds at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on Saturday, Nov. 6. He will start from the No. 5 spot. Post time for the Breeders’ Cup Classic is set for approximately 8:40 p.m. ET. Knicks...

