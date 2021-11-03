CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Simpson to Brown: ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it,’ Jenner claims

By Cris Belle, Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwlnx_0cldi27g00

( WJW ) – Caitlyn Jenner claims that O.J. Simpson once told Nicole Brown that he would one day “kill her and get away with it” before she was murdered. Jenner, 72, who was once married to Brown’s best friend Kris Jenner, made the allegation during an appearance on “Big Brother VIP” in Australia.

Caitlyn Jenner announces run for governor of California

“Obviously, he did it and he got away with it,” recalled Jenner, who said she was at Brown’s house two days before the murder. “At one point he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it, because I’m O.J. Simpson.'”

Caitlyn Jenner claimed Nicole Brown told Kris Jenner about the threat before she and her friend Ron Goldman, 25, were found stabbed to death shortly after midnight on June 13, 1994. Simpson was acquitted of the murders in a highly publicized criminal trial. Kris Jenner’s first husband, Robert Kardashian, was one of Simpson’s defense attorneys.

OJ Simpson still fighting against orders to pay $60M for Goldman deaths, lawyer says

“We were at the courthouse. We were watching what was going on in the other room,” Jenner recalled. “And even after the not guilty verdict … Kris turns around to me and goes, ‘We should’ve listened to Nicole, she was right, right from the beginning.'”

The former football star was later found responsible in a civil suit. The murder case is officially listed as unsolved.

Ford revealing new Bronco on OJ Simpson’s birthday

In the 2017 memoir “The Secrets of My Life,” Jenner writes that Robert Kardashian later revealed that he believed Simpson was guilty. Kardashian’s daughter, Kim, later denied Jenner’s account, saying her dad “so believed” his friend, Simpson, was innocent.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 10

Related
Hello Magazine

Kris Jenner's insane fridge is out of this world – photos

The Kardashian family have long been the source of home inspiration, but we still couldn't quite believe our eyes when we saw Kris Jenner's epic fridge and freezer. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 66, made her followers green with envy when she shared pictures of her ultra-organised food on Thursday. The first snap, posted to her Instagram Stories, shows a freezer dedicated entirely to ice cream – the top shelf had mini pots on rotating lazy susans while the regular tubs were neatly lined up on the bottom shelf.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

North West Hilariously Dances To Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Rap As She Celebrates Mom’s 41st Birthday

Kim Kardashian spent part of her 41st birthday watching her 8-year-old daughter show off some epic dance moves to Kim’s ‘SNL’ rap skit. Kim Kardashian may have been the birthday girl on October 21, but it was her daughter North West, 8, who was the true star of the evening. In the late hours of her 41st birthday, Kim shared an adorable video on her Instagram Stories of an at-home “party” that her children — which include North, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — threw for the SKIMS founder. In the footage, video of Kim’s “Ladies Night Song” skit from her Oct. 10 appearance on Saturday Night Live played on a massive screen, as North had a burst of energy and began busting out some epic dance moves to her mom’s rapping.
THEATER & DANCE
E! News

Caitlyn Jenner Admits Relationship With Ex Kris Jenner Is "Not as Good as It Should Be"

Watch: Kim & Khloe Discuss Where the Family Stands With Caitlyn Jenner. Things could be better between Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife, Kris Jenner. During Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave an emotional update about their relationship. "I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be," the Olympian told her housemates. "I don't have any hard feelings towards her. I wish it was closer, but it's not."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Ron Goldman
Person
Robert Kardashian
Person
Nicole Brown
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Reveals the "Shady" Halloween Costume Daughter True Thompson Wants Her to Wear

Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Back On?. How far will Khloe Kardashian go for True Thompson's Halloween costume?. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed the answer to that question during the Oct. 21 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "True's going to be Moana, and she wants me to be Pua the pig," Khloe, 37, said of the Disney characters. "So, it's a little shady of her, but that's OK. I will be Pua for True."
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Caitlyn Jenner praises Kanye West

Caitlyn Jenner has praised Kanye West for being "really, really, really good" to her. The 72-year-old former Olympian always got along "very well" with the 'Stronger' rapper - who split from Caitlyn's former step-daughter, Kim Kardashian West, in February - though she acknowledged he had some "out there" ideas. She...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Wjw#Goldman
arcamax.com

Caitlyn Jenner wishes she was 'closer' to Kris

Caitlyn Jenner wishes she was "closer" to Kris Jenner. The 72-year-old former Olympian admitted her relationship with her ex-wife - who she split from in 2013, 18 months before coming out publicly as trans - isn't as "good" as she felt it "should be" and she insisted she doesn't bear the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' matriarch any ill will.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner Reveals Travis Barker Asked For Her Blessing Before Proposing To Kourtney

Kris Jenner revealed that her ‘sweetheart’ future son-in-law Travis Barker asked for her blessing before he proposed to Kourtney Kardashian. Kris Jenner revealed that Travis Barker asked for her blessing before proposing to Kourtney Kardashian. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 65, will join Ellen DeGeneres to celebrate her final Halloween show on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Oct. 29. In a sneak peek, the momager — dressed in a spectacular Cruella de Vil costume — called the gesture “sweet” and said that her daughter, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, are “made for each other.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Caitlyn Jenner: OJ Simpson Warned Nicole He Was Gonna Kill Her!

You would think that Caitlyn Jenner and OJ Simpson would get along. For starters, they're both retired athletes who became unexpectedly controversial figures long after they stepped away from the world of professional sports. On top of that, they've been running in the same social circle for over 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Amicable Exes? Kris and Caitlyn Jenner’s Shadiest Quotes About Each Other Since Split

Kris Jenner and ex-spouse Caitlyn Jenner’s shadiest quotes about each other since their split shows there has been tension between them post-divorce. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums announced they were ending their relationship after 23 years of marriage in October 2013, two years before Caitlyn came out as transgender. The former couple shares daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The momager also has four kids — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian — with her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner’s Grandchildren: Meet Her 10 Grandkids From Mason To Stormi

Kris Jenner isn’t just a momager to six kids, she’s also a proud grandmother to 10 little ones — with another on the way! Here’s everything to know about them. Kris Jenner is a true matriarch. The 65-year-old, who is a momager to six children, is among the most powerful women in Hollywood. However, she’s simply ‘grandma’ (or rather, ‘lovey’) to 10 adorable little ones. Her grandchildren range from eldest Mason Disick to youngest Stormi Webster, who also has a baby brother or sister on the way. Keep reading to find out everything about the 10 youngsters we’ve watched grow up on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Kanye West Goes Public with Reported GF — She’s Half His Age

After a rumored summer romance with Irina Shayk, it looks like Kanye West is moving on with a new woman!. Photographer Shane Zisk snapped a pic of West, 44, sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Page Six reports Kanye and Vinteria...
CELEBRITIES
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy