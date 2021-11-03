Sedgwick County approves $125K donation to HumanKind Ministries

The Sedgwick County Commission approved a $125 thousand donation request Wednesday but that request was not without some fireworks.

HumanKind Ministries requested the funds to help operate two emergency winter shelters from November 1 to March 31.

Commissioners discussed the proposal with HumanKind staff for nearly 90 minutes. Chairman Pete Meitzner proposed having county staff issue a request for proposal for up to $200 thousand. Counselor Mike Pepoon told the Chairman that the county typically would not draft an RFP so narrowly that only one agency could apply.

Commissioner David Dennis agreed with the counselor and strongly objected to the Chairman’s proposal. When commissioners voted on the funding request, the vote stood at 2-2 prior to the Chairman’s vote. Prior to voting yes, he blasted the Wichita City Council and Mayor Brandon Whipple, saying they, not the county, were in charge of homeless.

HumanKind plans to request funding from the city of Wichita as well.

The commission voted 4-1 in favor of a resolution regulating the discharge of firearms across property boundaries.

It will now be a violation to shoot a firearm, have the bullet leave the property, and go on someone else's property, with a handful of exceptions.

The maximum fine for a violation was set at $500. Commissioner Jim Howell, a Second Amendment advocate, says he wants responsible gun usage by residents.

Commissioner Lacey Cruse was the sole no vote on the motion, saying the proposed fine was not large enough.

In other news, we learned that the county is in sound fiscal condition.

That was a part of the county's third quarter report from Brent Shelton, Deputy CFO. He reports a tax base growth of 4.6 percent and healthy fund balances.

Revenue collections have improved, with strong growth in retail sales and use taxes and a strong real estate market as well.

The insurance market poses challenges, as the county is looking at an increase in premiums in 2022. In addition, workforce challenges remain, as many local employers cannot fill all of their openings.