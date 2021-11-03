CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

2/3 of Texas physicians could be forced to stop seeing new Medicare patients in 2022, TMA says

By Maggie Glynn, Dorothy Isgur
 6 days ago

Congress is planning to slash Medicare funding by 10% on January 1, which could greatly hurt physicians’ abilities to offer services to Medicare patients.

