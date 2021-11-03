2/3 of Texas physicians could be forced to stop seeing new Medicare patients in 2022, TMA says
Congress is planning to slash Medicare funding by 10% on January 1, which could greatly hurt physicians’ abilities to offer services to Medicare patients.
Congress is planning to slash Medicare funding by 10% on January 1, which could greatly hurt physicians’ abilities to offer services to Medicare patients.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0