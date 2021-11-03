CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Rhett pens sweet note to celebrate his dad's songwriting achievement

 6 days ago

Before Thomas Rhett became a country superstar with a string of No. 1 hits and sold-out tour dates, he was a budding teenage songwriter who learned important lessons about country music from his dad, Rhett Akins.

This week, Rhett Akins officially joined the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and his superstar son, whose full name is Thomas Rhett Akins Jr., accompanied him to the ceremony.

Afterward, Thomas hopped on social media to share a few words about what his dad has meant to him as a songwriter over the years.

"Dad, I can't express how amazed I am at your talent, creativity, drive and even though you have all that drive how calm you are through the process," he wrote, alongside a picture of himself and Rhett at the induction ceremony.

MORE: Thomas Rhett pens sweet wedding anniversary post: 'I can't wait to see what the next 50 years has to hold'

"I have learned so much from you and will continue to learn from you," Thomas continued. "It's mind-blowing that we get to work together as songwriters and we have such a blast doing it. I love you and tonight was so well-deserved."

Not only does the father-son duo often write together, but they tour together, too: Rhett most recently joined his son as an opening act on Thomas' "Center Point Road Tour."

MORE: With baby No. 4 on the way, Thomas Rhett reflects on how becoming a dad changed him

Back in the '90s, Rhett had a successful career as a recording artist with top-10 hits like "Don't Get Me Started" and "That Ain't My Truck." But in the years that followed, he found greater success as an in-demand Nashville songwriter, writing for the likes of Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean and Justin Moore.

