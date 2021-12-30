2021 holiday events in and around the Denver area

To add an event, email information to listings@gazette.com. Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Most require registration.

HOLIDAY EVENTS

Stage

Through Dec. 31: "Who's Holiday" — Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $25; vintagetheatre.org.

Through Jan. 2: Cirque Dreams Holidaze — Gaylord Rockies, Aurora, $29 and up; tickets.gaylordrockies.com .

Through Jan. 2: "Camp Christmas" — Outdoor extravaganza, Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood, $8-$25; denvercenter.org/tickets-events .

Food and Drink

Through Jan. 22: Holiday Tea & Tour at the Castle — 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $60; cherokeeranch.org/calendar.html .

Other events

Through Dec. 31: Miracle on Larimer Square — With daily giveaways featuring a treasure trove of treats, including shopping and dining gift certificates and tickets to shows at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. An ornament will be hidden on the Larimer Square Block, Denver. The first person to find the ornament, take a photo with it and post to Instagram with the tag @larimersquare wins; instagram.com/larimersquare .

Through Dec. 31: Central City Opera Guild’s Virtual Holiday Home Tour, L’Esprit de Noël — tinyurl.com/6k8myyze .

Through Jan. 1: Drive-thru Light Displays — 5:30-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, Bandimere Speedway, 3051 S. Rooney Road, Morrison and Water World, 8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights, $35 per vehicle; christmasincolor.net .

Through Jan. 1: The Polar Express Train Ride — Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad; durangotrain.com .

Through Jan. 2: Butterfly Pavilion Living Lights — 5:40-9 p.m., with last entry at 8:15 p.m., Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. Go online for ticket prices: butterflies.org/event/living-lights .

Through Jan. 2: Zoo Lights — Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver, $15-$25. Tickets required: denverzoo.org/events/zoolights .

Through Jan. 2: Luminova Holidays — Dazzling lights, candy cane tunnel, rides and more, Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, Denver. Go online for ticket prices; elitchgardens.com .

Through Jan. 2: Trails of Light — A winding path glistening with lights that illuminate the Colorado countryside, Chatfield Farms, Littleton. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/trail-lights .

Through Jan. 8: Blossoms of Light — Celebrate the holiday season with a dazzling and ever-changing display of light and color, Denver Botanic Gardens York Street, Denver. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/blossoms-light .

Through Jan. 15: Leadville Railroad Holiday Express — 326 E. 7th St., Leadville, $145-$290; leadvillerailroad.com .

NEW YEAR'S EVE EVENTS

Dec. 30 or 31: New Year's Eve in the Alps Couples Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, Denver, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $200; 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com .

Dec. 31: Zoo Lights: Low-Sensory Night — A New Year's Eve experience for guests with SPD, 5-9 p.m., Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver, $10-$15; denverzoo.org/events/zoolights .

CANCELED - Dec. 31: Crumb's New Year's Eve Boulder Bash — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $35-$39.50; axs.com .

Dec. 31: Union Station Orient Express to 2022 — 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver, $95-$250; tinyurl.com/2p8dx72h .