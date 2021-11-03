CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentagon reveals new details of Kabul drone strike

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon has revealed new details of the Kabul drone strike in August...

www.msnbc.com

Washington Times

Pentagon details China info war on U.S.

China is engaged in influence operations targeting U.S. society aimed at building support for the communist nation’s policies and strategies, according to the Pentagon‘s latest annual report on the Chinese military. “The PRC conducts influence operations, which target cultural institutions, media organizations, business, academic, and policy communities in the United...
The Intercept

No Accountability in Military Probe of Kabul Drone Strike — but Intelligence Failures Laid Bare

The August 29 attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed Zemari Ahmadi, an innocent aid worker, and his family has become one of the most notorious drone strikes of the war on terror. It is also rapidly becoming one of the most revealing, forcing the U.S. government to disclose more about how it makes decisions about killing people in foreign countries by remote control, using aircraft high in the sky. The Kabul attack generated intense scrutiny from the moment it was launched, after journalists on the ground quickly contradicted the government narrative about who had been killed. What is now being revealed is that the evidence that can be used to carry out fatal strikes — like the one that killed Ahmadi and his family — is often razor thin.
YubaNet

NEI/ACLU Comment on Air Force Inspector General’s Investigation Into Deadly U.S. Drone Strike in Kabul

NEW YORK, November 3, 2021 — At a press briefing, the U.S. Air Force Inspector General Lt. Gen. Sami Said today provided a summary of his classified report investigating the Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul that killed aid worker Zemari Ahmadi and nine members of his family, including 7 children. Mr. Ahmadi was employed by Nutrition and Education International (NEI), a U.S.-based humanitarian organization represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and its partners.
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Military Never Found ISIS Safe House Targeted in Lethal Kabul Drone Strike During Pullout

The American military admitted it never found the supposed ISIS “safe house” targeted in a drone strike during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Ten civilians, including seven children, died in the Aug. 29 attack on a house in a densely populated Kabul neighborhood—which the Pentagon has already described as a “tragic mistake.” The New York Times reports a U.S. military investigation has since been unable to pinpoint the real location of the terror base, which it said “illustrates the botched intelligence behind the strike.” General Sami Said, the U.S. Air Force inspector general who led the investigation, said assumptions had been made by U.S. officials as they tracked a white Toyota Corolla through Kabul, leading to what he called “confirmation bias.” The car was in fact being driven by Zemari Ahmadi, who worked for a U.S. aid group and had no connection with the Islamic State. Ahmadi was killed in the attack.
