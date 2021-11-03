Atsuko Okatsuka on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Are you ready to hear about a climate conference that will change nothing? No? Too bad. The COP26 conference dominated the late-night monologues this week, with a little Kyrsten Sinema thrown in for spice. If you like bureaucratic deadlock, this was the topical comedy week for you. The problem with headlines this week is that with the accelerated pace of news, nothing really sparked big emotions. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson feels rote, like they’re getting the relationship out of the way before the holidays. SpaceX astronauts had to use diapers, but it lacked the excitement of the first time we found out astronauts sometimes wear diapers. You know, that time with the attempted kidnapping and the Natalie Portman movie. That’s probably why the things that worked best this week were mostly just people vibing together. In-person interviews have again become the norm in late night, and the energy is great. Here’s who vibed hardest this week.
Comments / 0