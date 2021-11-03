CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atsuko Okatsuka on The Late Late Show with James Corden

By Sean L. McCarthy
thecomicscomic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you think married people are grown-ups, then hear Atsuko Okatsuka out, because in her set on The Late...

thecomicscomic.com

KRDO

Petition started to keep James Corden out of ‘Wicked’

James Corden has appeared in some film adaptations of hit Broadway musicals like “Cats” and “Into The Woods.” And that could be part of the problem. In the bit of a wicked move, a petition has been started to keep the late-night host out of the cast of the eagerly awaited film adaptation of “Wicked.”
MOVIES
Vulture

Atsuko Okatsuka’s Rejection of Adulthood Won Late Night This Week

Are you ready to hear about a climate conference that will change nothing? No? Too bad. The COP26 conference dominated the late-night monologues this week, with a little Kyrsten Sinema thrown in for spice. If you like bureaucratic deadlock, this was the topical comedy week for you. The problem with headlines this week is that with the accelerated pace of news, nothing really sparked big emotions. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson feels rote, like they’re getting the relationship out of the way before the holidays. SpaceX astronauts had to use diapers, but it lacked the excitement of the first time we found out astronauts sometimes wear diapers. You know, that time with the attempted kidnapping and the Natalie Portman movie. That’s probably why the things that worked best this week were mostly just people vibing together. In-person interviews have again become the norm in late night, and the energy is great. Here’s who vibed hardest this week.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Gal Gadot Shows Off a Hidden Talent in Purple Pantsuit & Glossy Black Slingback Pumps for ‘James Corden’

Gal Gadot made another stylish appearance to promote her new film “Red Notice” last night. The Israeli actress stopped by “The Late Late Show With James Corden” Wednesday and wowed in a dark purple pantsuit, a matching silk shirt and a pair of glossy black patent leather slingback pumps featuring a classic pointed toe. She accessorized with some gold and diamond jewelry for a bit of added bling, too. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) Gadot wore what appears to be the same shoe style on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week. The “Wonder Woman 1984” star, who...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AceShowbiz

Kim Kardashian Hires James Corden's Team to Launch New Family Reality Show

The team behind CBS' 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' are reportedly working on the new Kardashian/Jenner show following the conclusion of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'. AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is enlisting James Corden's "Late Late Show" team to make her family's new series. The star is creating...
TV & VIDEOS
Journal Inquirer

Rumors surround CBS news anchor Norah O'Donnell

These rumors were bound to start sooner or later, but the buzz surrounding CBS lead news anchor Norah O’Donnell’s future is starting to get louder. There are three good reasons why O’Donnell may be on slippery footing as the face of CBS News. Her newscast, “The CBS Evening News,” is...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman are convinced that The View leaked negative stories on them

The Washington Post's Jeremy Barr listened to McCain's new audiobook memoir and Huntsman's new podcast and found a common theme among the young conservative View alums, who have already alleged a toxic workplace environment. "Having listened to Meghan McCain's new audiobook and Abby Huntsman's new podcast, one thing that's clear is that they both are absolutely convinced that someone at ABC leaked stories about them," tweeted Barr. He pointed out that Huntsman referenced a December 2018 Page Six story titled "The View brings on talent coach to help Abby Huntsman ‘come alive’" Barr adds: "In her book, McCain accused ABC of using 'scare tactics' by fomenting a media narrative about clashes and tensions, hoping that viewers would tune in 'to see if this is the day that someone storms off the set forever.' Abby Huntsman charged that this article was payback from ABC for refusing to read a statement on The View denying that she was leaving because of the toxic culture. Abby Huntsman charged that this article was payback from ABC for refusing to read a statement on The View denying that she was leaving because of the toxic culture."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Joy Behar on Kyle Rittenhouse's Testimony: 'One of the Worst Acting Jobs I've Ever Seen'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The women of The View aren't buying Kyle Rittenhouse's testimony that he acted in self-defense when he shot three people, killing two, in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Longtime co-host Joy Behar was particularly clear that she believes Rittenhouse's breakdown on the stand amounts to nothing more than "crocodile tears," from someone expressing remorse only when convenient. "That acting job with the crying, I can't even look at it," said Behar. "That is one of the worst acting jobs I've ever seen."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

A brief history of all of Pete Davidson’s romantic relationships

At just 27-years-old comedian, actor and SNL star Pete Davidson has quickly established himself as quite the catch with a string of high profile relationships that would rival even some of Hollywood’s greatest ladies men. The likes of Jack Nicholson, Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Warren Beatty all have reputations...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Update: Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure! Reveals Status On Social Media

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Update: A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN Anchor Erin Burnett on 10 Years of “Calling Out the Truth and Not Being Afraid to Hold People to Account”

When Erin Burnett joined CNN to anchor its 7 p.m. news hour in 2011, she had to deal with an unexpected technical problem. Before Burnett was anchoring early prime on CNN, and before she was a staple of CNBC’s dayside lineup, she worked as Willow Bay’s assistant on the CNN financial program Moneyline. That was when the channel’s New York studios were at 5 Penn Plaza, above Penn Station and across the street from Madison Square Garden, years before it would move to Columbus Circle, and eventually its new headquarters at Hudson Yards. “When I came back [in 2011] they had my...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

MSNBC Has Much to Juggle as Brian Williams, Rachel Maddow Take Next Steps

MSNBC die-hards tune in partially because they know what they can expect on most evenings: Rachel Maddow will do her 22 minutes of connecting-the-dots news-cycle analysis at 9 p.m., and Brian Williams will wrap up the day with a vast array of knowledgeable experts at 11. Starting next year, however, fans — and even the executives who run the place — can’t be sure what they’re going to get. Williams announced Tuesday that he will walk away from MSNBC and NBC News after a near three-decade run, while Maddow is negotiating over a new production deal that could result in a significant...
TV & VIDEOS

