Joyoung 13-in-1 1700W 5.8QT Air Fryer $60.99

These handy appliances make it easy to create healthy meals without sacrificing taste. The pandemic has turned many into accidental chefs. With so many of us still cooking at home instead of dining out, we’re continually having to brush up on culinary techniques. An air fryer offers one of the easiest kitchen shortcuts for preparing a huge range of foods. The appliance also brings a bonus of healthful cooking. As the name implies, an air fryer uses fast-circulating hot air instead of oil to cook the outside of food and (hopefully) leave the inside moist and juicy. Luckily, a new generation of air fryers is wifi-enabled, which means you can tap a recipe on your phone, send it to the cooker, say something like “Alexa, get cooking,” and watch your meat, fish, fries, or even cake cook to perfection.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO