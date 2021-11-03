CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joyoung 13-in-1 1700W 5.8QT Air Fryer $60.99

By Devendra
techbargains.com
 6 days ago

Amazon has the Joyoung 13-in-1 1700W 5.8QT Air Fryer for a low $60.99 Free Shipping after Clip...

www.techbargains.com

techbargains.com

Sagnart 14-in-1 16 Quart Air Fryers Toaster Oven $101.99

Amazon has the Sagnart 14-in-1 16 Quart Air Fryers Toaster Oven for a low $101.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "40R4MCZ5" (Exp 10/28). This is originally $169.99, so you save $68 off list price. 11 presets menus, rotisserie, preheat, and reservation. 1600W LCD touch screen stainless steel airfryer. Power rating...
techbargains.com

Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 6.5qt Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer $118.99

Amazon has the Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 6.5qt Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer for a low $118.99 Free Shipping. Save 41% off the $200 list price. Over 3800 Amazon user reviews with a 4.8/5 star rating. Save $34 on the Ninja DT251 Foodie 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven for...
seattlepi.com

Breville Smart Ovens Are on Sale, Air Fryers Included

If you don’t currently own a toaster oven, you may be of the mindset that they’re best left back in college life. However, today’s toaster ovens do much more than zap bagels and frozen cardboard pizzas. Take for example Breville’s line of Smart Ovens, which do everything from air frying to dehydrating and are currently discounted 20% off.
bbcgoodfood.com

Black Friday air fryer deals 2021

The best air fryers are quickly becoming some of the most versatile kitchen gadgets to invest in and Black Friday, taking place on the 26 November, is the perfect time to scoop your pick for less. Baking, roasting, dehydrating and grilling functions are often packed into their compact countertop footprint saving you both money and storage space, but their core frying function is the really exciting draw.
techbargains.com

Mucar CS2 OBD2 Car Scanner $89.98

Amazon has the Mucar CS2 OBD2 Car Scanner for a low $89.98 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "70FCXPRK" (Exp 11/19). This is originally $299.95, so you save 70% off list price.
techbargains.com

Lonovo 60W Soldering Iron Station Kit $24.49

Amazon has the Lonovo 60W Soldering Iron Station Kit for a low $24.49 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "2KOXZED8" (Exp 11/10). This is originally $48.99, so you save 50% off list price. 6 seconds to reach the melting point of 392°F. Temperature adjustment range: 194°F - 896°F...
mansionglobal.com

Smart Air Fryers to Boost Your Cooking Game

These handy appliances make it easy to create healthy meals without sacrificing taste. The pandemic has turned many into accidental chefs. With so many of us still cooking at home instead of dining out, we’re continually having to brush up on culinary techniques. An air fryer offers one of the easiest kitchen shortcuts for preparing a huge range of foods. The appliance also brings a bonus of healthful cooking. As the name implies, an air fryer uses fast-circulating hot air instead of oil to cook the outside of food and (hopefully) leave the inside moist and juicy. Luckily, a new generation of air fryers is wifi-enabled, which means you can tap a recipe on your phone, send it to the cooker, say something like “Alexa, get cooking,” and watch your meat, fish, fries, or even cake cook to perfection.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Yifeleing Fooding versatile kitchen appliance combines a microwave and an air fryer

Need to free up more space in your kitchen without feeling restrictive? The Yifeleing Fooding versatile kitchen appliance could be your answer. It combines a microwave and an air fryer into one, so you have all the units you need without cluttering your countertops. Moreover, the Yifeleing Fooding merges a microwave’s traditional rectangular shape with an air fryer’s modern rounded edges. This versatile kitchen appliance features an internal, rotating heat plate and a heat-resistant glass. So you can monitor your food as it cooks. On the left-hand side, a control panel includes all the cooking features you need: thaw, air fry, heat, slow cook, and roast. The panel also includes varying temperatures. Finally, this appliance boasts a unique appearance that looks like something out of the 1940s.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender w/ Personal Blender Jar $169.99

Amazon has the KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender w/ Personal Blender Jar for a low $169.99 Free Shipping. Save $130 off the $300 list price. 3 part blending system, made of the blender's vortex-creating ribbed jar design, unique asymmetric blade, and the smarts behind the Intelli-Speed Motor Control, which automatically senses contents and maintains the optimal speed for a better blend.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Viomi V3 Max 2700Pa Robot Vacuum Cleaner $297.99

Amazon has the Viomi V3 Max 2700Pa Robot Vacuum Cleaner for a low $297.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "IUGXDJCP" (Exp 11/6). This is originally $499, so you save 40% off list price. 3 cleaning modes including sweep only, mop only and sweep-mop 5200mAh battery, 300 mins...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Pimiho 5200mAh Hand Warmers Power Bank $19.99

Amazon has the Pimiho 5200mAh Hand Warmers Power Bank for a low $19.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "AE8LQ9PU" (Exp 11/8). This is originally $39.99, so you save 50% off list price. 3 levels settings and double-sided heating. Made of high-tech aircraft-grade aluminum and ABS material. UL certified with high...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Veyfun Handheld IPL Laser Hair Remover $49.49

Amazon has the Veyfun Handheld IPL Laser Hair Remover for a low $54.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "69PTLEID" (Exp 11/7). This is originally $109.99, so you save $60 off list price. 5 adjustable energy level according to the skin tolerance and 2 modes for face. Built-in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ZDNet

Black Friday kitchen and household deals: Air fryers, Instant Pots, more

The holiday season is upon us which means two things: family gatherings and Black Friday shopping. While Black Friday traditionally falls on the day after Thanksgiving, retailers nationwide have already begun pushing out deals on all things kitchen and household so you can cook the best meals for all to enjoy.
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Philips Sonicare W DiamondClean Toothbrush Heads (2-Pack) $15.19

Amazon has the Philips Sonicare Genuine W DiamondClean Toothbrush Heads (2-Pack, HX6062/95) for a low $15.19 Free Shipping after Subscribe & Save option. Save over 47% off the list price. Over 19,000 Amazon user reviews with a 4.8/5 star rating. Genuine replacement heads: No generic replacement brush head claiming to...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Frii 43ft Outdoor RGB String Lights $19.99

Lightning Deal. Amazon has the Frii 43ft Outdoor RGB String Lights for a low $19.99. Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is normally $50 so you save 60% off. 16 colors and white/warm white 13 modes of Outdoor string lights can be chosen independently which equipped with two remote controls . Led string lights built-in RGB digital color palette helps you to create light styles as you wish.
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

OKP K3 2000PA Robot Vacuum Cleaner w/ Mopping Pad $99.50

Amazon has the OKP K3 2000PA Robot Vacuum Cleaner w/ Mopping Pad for a low $99.50 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "15TXB2CW" (Exp 11/10). This is originally $338.88, so you save 70% off list price. 1800mAh lithium iron phosphate batteries, up to 100 mins. FreeMove technology. Built-in...
ELECTRONICS

