Along with the entire cruise industry, the Norwegian Cruise Line’s Bliss went into COVID lockdown in March of 2020. The ship docked in Norfolk, VA, in a deserted containership port with the staff, including the Captain and upper management. They were stuck onboard for five months with no option to leave. Eventually, Bliss was allowed to travel to Manila, where the crew members were able to be repatriated to their respective countries, awaiting word when they could resume their jobs.

